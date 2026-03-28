Tiger Woods gets massive relief after DUI arrest in Florida car accident; update on Vanessa Trump
Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida following a rollover crash on Friday, but under state law, the golf icon is expected to be released after serving a mandatory holding period of eight hours. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Woods was driving his Land Rover at high speed on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home when he attempted to overtake a truck pulling a trailer.
The 50-year-old's vehicle clipped the trailer, causing it to overturn and land on its driver’s side. Woods managed to crawl out of the passenger side before authorities arrived. No injuries were reported for either Woods or the other driver.
DUI arrest and charges
Law enforcement officials said Woods showed signs of impairment at the scene, prompting a DUI investigation. He was taken into custody and transported to Martin County Jail.
A breathalyzer test later confirmed there was no alcohol in his system, with investigators believing the impairment may be linked to drugs or medication. Woods refused to submit to a urine test, which led to an additional charge.
He now faces misdemeanor charges including:
Driving under the influence (DUI)
Property damage
Refusal to submit to a lawful test
Tiger Woods gets relief
Under Florida law, DUI arrestees must remain in custody for a minimum of eight hours before being eligible for release. This means Woods is expected to be released relatively quickly once that period is completed.
Vanessa Trump not involved
Reports confirmed that Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter were not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Woods was alone when the accident occurred.
Trump reacts
Donald Trump, a longtime associate of Woods, briefly addressed the incident, saying:
"I feel so badly. There was an accident. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know. A very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man,"
Not the first incident
This marks the second DUI-related case for Woods, who was arrested in 2017 in Jupiter before later pleading guilty to reckless driving. He was also involved in a serious crash in 2021 that resulted in severe leg injuries.
Career context and recent return
The 15-time major champion had only recently returned to action, appearing in a TGL Finals match earlier this week—his first competitive outing since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship.
Woods has yet to confirm whether he will compete in the upcoming Masters, scheduled to begin April 9.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More