Tiger Woods gets massive relief after DUI arrest in Florida car accident; update on Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida following a rollover crash on Friday, but under state law, the golf icon is expected to be released after serving a mandatory holding period of eight hours. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Woods was driving his Land Rover at high speed on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home when he attempted to overtake a truck pulling a trailer.

The 50-year-old's vehicle clipped the trailer, causing it to overturn and land on its driver’s side. Woods managed to crawl out of the passenger side before authorities arrived. No injuries were reported for either Woods or the other driver.

DUI arrest and charges Law enforcement officials said Woods showed signs of impairment at the scene, prompting a DUI investigation. He was taken into custody and transported to Martin County Jail.

A breathalyzer test later confirmed there was no alcohol in his system, with investigators believing the impairment may be linked to drugs or medication. Woods refused to submit to a urine test, which led to an additional charge.

He now faces misdemeanor charges including: Driving under the influence (DUI)

Property damage

Refusal to submit to a lawful test

Tiger Woods gets relief Under Florida law, DUI arrestees must remain in custody for a minimum of eight hours before being eligible for release. This means Woods is expected to be released relatively quickly once that period is completed.

Vanessa Trump not involved Reports confirmed that Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter were not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Woods was alone when the accident occurred.

Trump reacts Donald Trump, a longtime associate of Woods, briefly addressed the incident, saying:

"I feel so badly. There was an accident. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know. A very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man,"

Not the first incident This marks the second DUI-related case for Woods, who was arrested in 2017 in Jupiter before later pleading guilty to reckless driving. He was also involved in a serious crash in 2021 that resulted in severe leg injuries.

Career context and recent return The 15-time major champion had only recently returned to action, appearing in a TGL Finals match earlier this week—his first competitive outing since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship.

Woods has yet to confirm whether he will compete in the upcoming Masters, scheduled to begin April 9.