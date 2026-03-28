Tiger Woods in jail: Mugshot of golfing legend released after Florida car crash

The mugshot of Woods comes after the Martin County Sheriff's Office took him in and processed him in jail.

Tiger Woods was arrested after getting in an accident in Jupiter Island, Florida on Friday. Cops suspected it to be a case of driving under the influence or DUI . Woods, 50, was lodged in the Martin County Jail and now his mugshot has been released.

There was much anticipation regarding Woods' mugshot prior to its release. An older mugshot of the pro golfer also surfaced from his DUI case in 2017, when police had found him asleep behind the wheel of the car. The vehicle was parked in an awkward manner and there was damage to the driver's side. At the time, Woods had said it was due to a bad mix of painkillers.

It shows Woods wearing a blue shirt and looking straight into the camera. Today, along with releasing Woods' mugshot, the Martin County Sheriff's Office also released photos from the crash . It showed a vehicle sideways on the road.

Tiger Woods accident: All you need to know Woods was involved in an accident when he was driving his Land Rover at a high speed on a two-lane road near his home in Jupiter Island. The crash occurred as Woods tried to overtake a truck which was pulling a trailer.

His vehicle clipped the trailer, which caused it to overturn and land on the driver's side. Woods managed to crawl out of the passenger's side before authorities arrived.

Reports also suggested that Woods might be released after serving the mandatory holding period of eight hours under state law.

According to law enforcement officials, Woods showed signs of impairment when they arrived on scene. This prompted a DUI investigation. A breathalyzer test was taken after Woods was brought in. However, it confirmed that there was no alcohol in his system.

Naturally, the impairment was linked to possible use of drugs or medication. Woods' refusal to submit a urine sample only added fuel to fire, and led to an additional charge against him. The pro golfer is now charged with Driving under the influence (DUI), Property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Notably, reports have clarified that Woods' girlfriend Vanessa Trump and her daughter, Kai, who happens to be President Donald Trump's granddaughter, were not present in the car at the time of the accident.