Tiger Woods in jail: Mugshot of golfing legend released after Florida car crash
Tiger Woods was arrested after getting in an accident in Jupiter Island, Florida on Friday and cops suspected it to be a case of DUI (driving under influence).
Tiger Woods was arrested after getting in an accident in Jupiter Island, Florida on Friday. Cops suspected it to be a case of driving under the influence or DUI. Woods, 50, was lodged in the Martin County Jail and now his mugshot has been released.
It was shared widely online.
Tiger Woods mugshot
The mugshot of Woods comes after the Martin County Sheriff's Office took him in and processed him in jail.
It shows Woods wearing a blue shirt and looking straight into the camera. Today, along with releasing Woods' mugshot, the Martin County Sheriff's Office also released photos from the crash. It showed a vehicle sideways on the road.
Also Read | Vanessa Trump shared key family update hours before Tiger Woods car crash
There was much anticipation regarding Woods' mugshot prior to its release. An older mugshot of the pro golfer also surfaced from his DUI case in 2017, when police had found him asleep behind the wheel of the car. The vehicle was parked in an awkward manner and there was damage to the driver's side. At the time, Woods had said it was due to a bad mix of painkillers.
Tiger Woods accident: All you need to know
Woods was involved in an accident when he was driving his Land Rover at a high speed on a two-lane road near his home in Jupiter Island. The crash occurred as Woods tried to overtake a truck which was pulling a trailer.
His vehicle clipped the trailer, which caused it to overturn and land on the driver's side. Woods managed to crawl out of the passenger's side before authorities arrived.
Reports also suggested that Woods might be released after serving the mandatory holding period of eight hours under state law.
According to law enforcement officials, Woods showed signs of impairment when they arrived on scene. This prompted a DUI investigation. A breathalyzer test was taken after Woods was brought in. However, it confirmed that there was no alcohol in his system.
Naturally, the impairment was linked to possible use of drugs or medication. Woods' refusal to submit a urine sample only added fuel to fire, and led to an additional charge against him. The pro golfer is now charged with Driving under the influence (DUI), Property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.
Notably, reports have clarified that Woods' girlfriend Vanessa Trump and her daughter, Kai, who happens to be President Donald Trump's granddaughter, were not present in the car at the time of the accident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More