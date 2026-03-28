Tiger Woods vs Vanessa Trump net worth: Exploring golf legend, girlfriend's fortune - who is richer?
Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a rollover car crash in Florida
Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a rollover car crash in Florida on Friday, officials said. The 50-year-old crawled out of the car and was uninjured. His vehicle clipped a truck and flipped over while trying to overtake on a residential street near his home on Jupiter Island.
Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods, who was arrested for driving under the influence in 2017, showed signs of "impairment" but subsequently passed a breathalyzer test for alcohol.
However, he was formally charged with driving under the influence after refusing to take a urine analysis test, Budensiek said.
"When it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test in the crash," Budensiek said.
The sheriff said drug recognition experts who examined Woods at the scene believed Woods was impaired with "some kind of medication or drug."
However, under Florida law, Budensiek said, Woods was entitled to refuse a urine test.
"We will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash," Budensiek told reporters.
As concerns about Tiger and his girlfriend Vanessa Trump's health rose, it was reported that neither the latter nor her daughter Kai were in the crash.
Tiger Woods vs Vanessa Trump net worth
Tiger Woods has an estimated $1.8 billion in pre-tax earnings, as per Forbes' latest report. In 2022, Forbes officially recognized Woods as a billionaire, making him just the second active athlete after LeBron James to reach that milestone.
A significant portion of his wealth comes from golf itself. Woods has earned a record $121 million in PGA Tour prize money.
Despite his immense earnings, Woods reportedly walked away from an enormous opportunity when he declined to join the LIV Golf circuit. According to league CEO Greg Norman, the offer extended to Woods was in the “high nine digits,” underscoring the scale of the decision.
Woods has successfully diversified his income through multiple ventures:
Co-founded TMRW Sports with Rory McIlroy in 2022
Helped launch the tech-driven golf league TGL in 2025
Invested in PopStroke, a premium mini-golf entertainment brand
Runs a golf course design business
Co-investor in Nexxus, a luxury real estate venture alongside Justin Timberlake and Joe Lewis
Lifestyle and assets
Woods resides on Jupiter Island in Florida, where he owns multiple high-value properties. His wealth portfolio also includes endorsement deals with major global brands such as Rolex, TaylorMade, and Monster Energy.
As per Celebrity Net Worth, Vanessa Trump has a net worth of $75 million.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More