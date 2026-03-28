Tiger Woods vs Vanessa Trump net worth: Exploring golf legend, girlfriend's fortune - who is richer?

Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a rollover car crash in Florida on Friday, officials said. The 50-year-old crawled out of the car and was uninjured. His vehicle clipped a truck and flipped over while trying to overtake on a residential street near his home on Jupiter Island. Vanessa Trump was not with Tiger Woods during the latter's car crash in Florida (AP and X/Kai Trump)

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods, who was arrested for driving under the influence in 2017, showed signs of "impairment" but subsequently passed a breathalyzer test for alcohol.

However, he was formally charged with driving under the influence after refusing to take a urine analysis test, Budensiek said.

"When it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test in the crash," Budensiek said.

The sheriff said drug recognition experts who examined Woods at the scene believed Woods was impaired with "some kind of medication or drug."

However, under Florida law, Budensiek said, Woods was entitled to refuse a urine test.

"We will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash," Budensiek told reporters.

As concerns about Tiger and his girlfriend Vanessa Trump's health rose, it was reported that neither the latter nor her daughter Kai were in the crash.

Tiger Woods vs Vanessa Trump net worth Tiger Woods has an estimated $1.8 billion in pre-tax earnings, as per Forbes' latest report. In 2022, Forbes officially recognized Woods as a billionaire, making him just the second active athlete after LeBron James to reach that milestone.

A significant portion of his wealth comes from golf itself. Woods has earned a record $121 million in PGA Tour prize money.

Despite his immense earnings, Woods reportedly walked away from an enormous opportunity when he declined to join the LIV Golf circuit. According to league CEO Greg Norman, the offer extended to Woods was in the “high nine digits,” underscoring the scale of the decision.

Woods has successfully diversified his income through multiple ventures:

Co-founded TMRW Sports with Rory McIlroy in 2022

Helped launch the tech-driven golf league TGL in 2025

Invested in PopStroke, a premium mini-golf entertainment brand

Runs a golf course design business

Co-investor in Nexxus, a luxury real estate venture alongside Justin Timberlake and Joe Lewis

Lifestyle and assets Woods resides on Jupiter Island in Florida, where he owns multiple high-value properties. His wealth portfolio also includes endorsement deals with major global brands such as Rolex, TaylorMade, and Monster Energy.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Vanessa Trump has a net worth of $75 million.