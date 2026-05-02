Green Card alert: What is Americans First Immigration Act? US eyes to scrap lottery, tighten visas

In a significant reform that may impact millions of Green Card applicants and holders, Alabama Republican Representative Barry Moore introduced a new immigration proposal on Thursday, which he claimed would transform the manner in which foreigners enter the US, whether legally or illegally. In a post on X, Moore described the Bill as a re-evaluation of national priorities. The Americans First Immigration Act aims to restructure US immigration, focusing on high-demand skills and immediate family sponsorship while reducing family-based immigration. (X/@unumihaimedia)

“Today, I introduced the Americans First Immigration Act to overhaul our immigration system. The days of putting illegals, random diversity lotteries and foreign labour ahead of American workers are over. It’s time our system serves Americans again,” he wrote.

According to Fox News, the proposed legislation closely aligns with the "America First" immigration policy linked to Donald Trump. This Bill aims to limit legal immigration pathways, decrease the categories for family-based sponsorship, and abolish the diversity visa lottery, while redirecting attention to applicants possessing high-demand skills.

Moore, the sponsor of the measure in the House, stated that the objective is to amend sections of the current immigration law to prioritize US citizens.

“My Bill draws a hard line — the days of putting illegals, random diversity lotteries and foreign labour ahead of American workers are over. Our immigration system should serve the American people, not undercut them, and that means selecting individuals who will strengthen our economy, respect our laws, and share our values.”

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