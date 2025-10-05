What federalizing the National Guard means. Explaining Trump's latest Illinois order

President Donald Trump has authorized 300 National Guard troops for deployment to Illinois, it was announced on Saturday. This comes as the Trump administration has mentioned an alleged rise in crime rates in Chicago and other cities. Trump's order also casts a net wide against the nebulous group.(REUTERS)

“President Trump will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

In Chicago, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have already stepped up activity, and tensions have flared between federal agents and protesters. On Saturday, authorities reported that a woman rammed a car into border officials. A shooting was also reported in Broadview.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has already slammed Trump's latest move.

“This morning, the Trump administration’s Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will,” Pritzker, a Democrat, said earlier Saturday. “It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will.”

What does federalizing the National Guard mean?

Federalizing the National Guard refers to the process by which the US government, under the authority of the president or Congress, activates and places state-controlled National Guard units under federal command, shifting them from state to federal jurisdiction.

This action is governed by Title 10 of the US Code, as opposed to Title 32, which oversees state missions. Previously, it has been invoked during national emergencies, wars, or when state governors cannot manage local crises.

When federalized, Guard members transition from state pay and control—typically under governors—to federal oversight, receiving active-duty benefits and following orders from the Department of Defense.

Illinois Democrats have raised concerns. “Terrorizing families with midnight raids and military troops in our streets is writing a shameful chapter in our nation’s history,” US Senator Dick Durbin said in a statement. “This president is not intent on fighting crime. He is intent on spreading fear.”

(With Bloomberg inputs)