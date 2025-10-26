Who is Michael J. Curll? 5 facts about man who attacked Trump supporter in Massachusetts
Michael J. Curll, 48, is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a man in an inflatable costume of Donald Trump in Swampscott, Massachusetts.
A man is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking an individual in an inflatable costume of President Donald Trump in Swampscott, Massachusetts. The suspect, 48-year-old Michael J. Curll, has been accused of attacking Jonathan Silveira, a Trump supporter from Peabody, who was heading to a ‘No Kings’ protest. He was attacked near King’s Beach, and said he did not make it to the rally.
The protest, which started on Humphrey Street and was organized by North Shore Indivisible, saw a crowd of about 1,200 people.
“He came up behind me and kicked me,” Silveira told WHDH. “I lost my balance and I felt the pressure, but it was more like a push. That’s when I hit the pole. Then he kind of grabbed the railing, so I couldn’t get away or get off him. He was trying to get me to go to the ground, and I wasn’t going to the ground.”
Five facts to know about Michael J. Curll
- Curll violently attacked Silveira, “yelling” and “screaming,” the victim alleged. "He just didn't want me there. He kept yelling and screaming," Silveira said, according to NBC10 Boston. "I kept telling him to get away from me, and he kept telling people around him that he wanted to punch me in the face."
- Silveira’s girlfriend captured the incident on video. Curll’s arrest was also captured on camera. "I don't understand why he got that crazy. I was just trying to get a few laughs," Silveira said. "I thought it would be a couple of back-and-forths, you know, nothing like that."
- Curll has pleaded not guilty to the crime. He pleaded not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
- Curll’s attorney said that it was Silveira who started the altercation, and that his client was hit in the face with a metal pole. Silveira has denied the accounts, telling NBC10 Boston, "Absolutely not. Not even close."
- Curll is set to be back in court in December. He is now facing various unrelated charges in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including assault and battery, drug possession and criminal trespassing.