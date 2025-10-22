Search
Wed, Oct 22, 2025
Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fund anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protest? Here's the truth

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Oct 22, 2025 02:15 am IST

Viral claims that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce funded the “No Kings” protests are false. Swift, though anti-Trump, hasn’t supported or donated to the movement.

Amid the country wide 'No Kings' protests against the Donald administration's policies on October 18, Saturday, some claims about the possible funding sources behind the protest have been a source of speculation. One such claim - that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated to 'No Kings' has gone viral massively.

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce attends the men's final match between USA's Taylor Fritz and Italy's Jannik Sinner at US Open.(AFP)
Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce attends the men's final match between USA's Taylor Fritz and Italy's Jannik Sinner at US Open.(AFP)

However, the claims are false, and no records or report confirms it. Swift is indeed anti-Trump, and she famously endorsed the Democratic Party candidate, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 US election. But she has not extended support to the 'No Kings' movement publicly, nor has she made any public donation to the cause.

For instance, here's a viral post on Threads that falsely states that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donated $1 million to the 'No Kings' protest on October 18.

Anna Paulina Luna Publishes Alleged Donor List

On Thursday, Florida's US House Representative, Anna Paulina Luna, published a list of alleged donors to the 'No Kings' protest. In the caption of the image with the list she shared on X, Luna wrote, sarcastically: "The 'No Kings' protest was completely organic, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Notably, the list she shared was originally posted by Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at a think tank associated with Breitbart News. Nonetheless, no source was provided for how the records were obtained. Authorities have also not confirmed the authenticity of the list.

According to the alleged list, Arabella Advisors donated $79 million, Warren Buffett donated $16 million, the Ford Foundation gave $51 million, the Rockefeller Foundation sent $26 million, and George Soros Open Society Foundations gave $72 million.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
