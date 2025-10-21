How many people participated in the No Kings protests? Here's what organizers say

An estimated seven million people took part in No Kings demonstrations across the United States. The protests spanned roughly 2,600 to 2,700 rallies in nearly every state, marking one of the largest coordinated days of political action in recent years, according to figures shared with Fox5Sandiego by event organizers. They even acknowledged that the turnout exceeded their expectations. How many people protested on No Kings Day? Inside the nationwide surge that sent millions marching for democracy(AP)

The network behind the event, a coalition of progressive groups known as No Kings, had expected a big turnout - but what actually happened on Saturday went beyond their projections. The crowds dwarfed their earlier action in June, which had drawn around 4.8 million people.

A sea of yellow and handmade signs

Downtown areas turned into seas of yellow - the color chosen to symbolize unity. In San Diego alone, more than 50,000 protesters packed the streets near Waterfront Park, waving signs that read “No Kings, No Tyrants," reports Fox5Sandiego.

While turnout was strongest in big cities, smaller towns saw surprising numbers too. Local chapters said even rural gatherings drew hundreds - a sign the movement is spreading beyond traditional liberal strongholds.

Organizers call it a tipping point

Organizers told NPR they believe the record turnout reflects “a shift from anger to action.” Protesters showed up for all kinds of reasons - immigration raids, federal crackdowns in blue states, threats to constitutional rights - but shared one thread: frustration with what they see as creeping authoritarianism.

In Washington, D.C., demonstrators filled Pennsylvania Avenue, holding banners and singing songs from Hamilton. One participant from Delaware, who attended the protest with his sonctold NPR, “We made a pledge of allegiance when we were in school and this is what it's all about.”

Officials react as protests stay peaceful

Despite the size of the crowds, law enforcement in major cities reported no protest-related arrests. House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the demonstrations as a “hate America rally,” while the White House brushed off questions with a curt “Who cares?”

"The Governor has authorized state active duty for training to help ensure the Guard will be ready to respond if needed to help keep people safe," Youngkin spokesman Peter Finocchio wrote in a statement to VPM.

