Who is the richest person in Massachusetts? Meet Abigail Johnson, state’s nine other billionaires

Elon Musk remains the richest person in the United States, according to Forbes’ 2025 list of the 400 richest Americans. The 54-year-old Tesla and SpaceX chief holds a net worth of $428 billion. Behind him are other tech leaders such as Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Page. Who is the richest person in Massachusetts? Meet Abigail Johnson and the state’s nine other billionaires(LinkedIn/Abigail P. Johnson )

However, when it comes to Massachusetts, the Forbes list highlights a total of nine billionaires from the state. Leading them is Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments, with $35 billion. She is followed by other notable names, including Robert Kraft, Elizabeth Johnson, and Jim Davis of New Balance. Check all the richest people from Massachusetts.

Massachusetts’ richest billionaires

Massachusetts has 9 billionaires on the Forbes 400 list this year. They come from finance, sports, software, and footwear industries. The state’s economy is diverse and strong.

Abigail Johnson, 63, CEO of Fidelity Investments, tops the state with a net worth of $35 billion. She is the granddaughter of Fidelity founder Edward Johnson II. She is in 58th position overall.

Edward Johnson IV, 60, also part of the Fidelity family, has a net worth of $14.2 billion. He is the grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946. She ranks as the 27th richest person in the US. Last year, her net worth was $31.3 billion. He is in 188th position overall.

Robert Kraft, 84, owner of the New England Patriots, has a net worth of $13.8 billion. He originally made his fortune in paper and packaging. Currently, Kraft is the 78th richest person in the US. He has a net worth of $11.8 billion in 2024. He is in 198th position overall.

Elizabeth Johnson, 62, another Fidelity heir, has $12.3 billion of net worth. She is the 99th richest person in the United States. Previous year, her net worth was $10.6 billion. She is in 234th position overall.

Robert Hale Jr., 63, founder of Granite Telecommunications, net worth is $6 billion. According to Forbes, Hale is the 246th richest person in the country. His net worth was $5.8 billion in the year 2024.

Jim Davis & family, 82, owner of New Balance Athletics, has $5.2 billion of net worth. Davis bought a small Boston shoemaker in 1972 and turned it into a global brand. Jim ranks as the 295th richest person in the country and had a net worth of $6.5 billion in 2024.

Phillip T. “Terry” Ragon, 76, founder of InterSystems software, has recorded a net worth of $4.2 billion. He is ranked as the 352nd richest person in the country. Ragon’s net worth was $2.2 billion in the year 2020.

Alan Trefler, 69, founder of Pegasystems, also has $4.2 billion of total net worth. He is also the son of a Holocaust survivor. During his teenage years, Alan worked at his father's small antique restoration company before leaving in 1983. He is the 352nd richest person in the United States. His net worth was recorded $5.7 billion in 2021.

Amos Hostetter Jr., 88, a cable TV pioneer, is worth $3.9 billion and focuses mainly on philanthropy. Earlier, he was the CEO of Continental Cablevision. With a net worth of $3.8 billion in 2024, he is currently the 382nd richest person in the country, as of 2025.

Massachusetts reflects business innovation

The combined wealth of these nine billionaires highlights the state’s mix of financial services, technology, and family-led businesses. Fidelity Investments and New Balance are examples of companies that have grown into major national and international brands.

Forbes reported that the 400 richest Americans now have $6.6 trillion combined, gaining $1.2 trillion from last year. While Elon still tops the list, Massachusetts is home to some of the most powerful and richest businesspeople in the country.

