Sun, Oct 26, 2025
Justin Herbert's quick reflex saves Madison Beer from flying ball at Lakers game; photos viral

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Oct 26, 2025 05:41 am IST

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer were spotted courtside during an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in the news again, but this time it is not because of his match performances. The NFL star and singer Madison Beer were spotted courtside during an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. The two were seen at the venue in matching black outfits.

Justin Herbert reacted quickly to save Madison Beer from a flying basketball at Lakers game.
Justin Herbert reacted quickly to save Madison Beer from a flying basketball at Lakers game.(Instagram/@lakers)

One of Herbert’s actions at the game has now set the social media abuzz. The Chargers quarterback was spotted reacting quickly after a ball appeared to be heading directly for Beer. Herbert moved instantly and succeeded in blocking the basketball.

Pictures of Herbert and Beer at the venue were also shared by the official Instagram handle of the Lakers. “Justin Herbert x Madison Beer in the building,” read the caption.

Justin Herber-Madison Beer dating rumours

A report published by Fox News claimed that it was the first public outing for Herbert and Beer following dating rumors that started late in the offseason. Beer and Herbert were also pictured together at a Chargers game earlier this month, the outlet reported.

As per Page Six, Beer and Justin Herbert had sparked dating rumors after paparazzi caught the Chargers quarterback on the set of a shoot for the singer. The two had shared a kiss on the sidelines of the Chargers’ game against the Washington Commanders at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on October 5, People reported.

Justin Herbert's on-field genius

Just a few days back, Herbert played a sensational role in the Chargers’ 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Herbert threw three touchdown passes to bring the Chargers back to winning ways. Fox News reported that Herbert, who also rushed for 62 yards, had thrown for 227 yards in the Chargers’ first win since Week 6.

"It was a big win for us, a big opportunity for us to go correct some more mistakes," Herbert said, as per Fox News.

The Chargers will next be up against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 2.

FAQs

Where were Justin Herbert and Madison Beer recently spotted?

The two were recently seen together courtside during an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena.

Who won the match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-110.

Who will the Los Angeles Chargers next face?

The Los Angeles Chargers will next be up against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 2.

