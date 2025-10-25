Search
Sat, Oct 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

NBA gambling row just ‘tip of iceberg’; disgraced referee predicts ‘bigger scandal’

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Oct 25, 2025 03:57 am IST

Ex-NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who was imprisoned for fixing games, said that the arrests are just a tip of the iceberg.

The NBA gambling scandal could be bigger than it seems. Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who was imprisoned for fixing games, said that the arrests of multiple high-profile individuals, including Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones, are just the ‘tip of the iceberg’. He claimed that student-athletes are likely throwing games to make quick cash.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups leaves the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse after a hearing following his arrest on federal gambling charges in Portland, Oregon, U.S., October 23, 2025. REUTERS/John Rudoff(REUTERS)
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups leaves the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse after a hearing following his arrest on federal gambling charges in Portland, Oregon, U.S., October 23, 2025. REUTERS/John Rudoff(REUTERS)

Speaking Thursday on NewsNation’s ‘Cuomo’ with Chris Cuomo, Donaghy said that the real trouble may soon emerge at the college level.

“You’re going to see maybe a bigger scandal coming out of college,” he predicted. “These young athletes who aren’t going to make it to the next level, someone will offer them money to fix a game, maybe win by 12 instead of 15, and they’ll take it because they need to support their families.”

His comments came as the NCAA on Friday announced that three former Eastern Michigan players, identified as Jalin Billingsley, Da'Sean Nelson and Jalen Terry, violated the governing body's rules by refusing to cooperate with an investigation into potential sports betting violations. They could have faced permanent ineligibility, but they are no longer on the roster.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced more than 30 arrests tied to an 11-state probe into illegal gambling and organized crime. The sweeping crackdown targeted two overlapping rings: one involving rigged poker games and another dealing in insider sports betting. Both operations were allegedly backed by members of New York’s Bonanno, Gambino, Lucchese, and Genovese mafia families.

Billups, a 2004 NBA champion and Hall of Famer, was charged in connection with the poker ring that used x-ray technology and modified card shufflers to cheat high rollers. Rozier, meanwhile, faces charges related to sports betting and alleged prop bet manipulation, while Damon Jones has been implicated in both schemes.

Among those arrested were reputed mob figures Ernest Aiello, Ammar “Flapper Poker” Awawdeh, Thomas “Tommy Juice” Gelardo, and Matthew “The Wrestler” Daddino, alongside several professional poker players and known associates.

Donaghy, who spent 11 months in prison after a 2007 FBI probe exposed his own role in betting on games he officiated, says the league’s current scandal mirrors the pressure and temptation that once led him astray. He reportedly made over $300,000 by leaking inside information to bookies and claimed the Gambino crime family coerced him into the scheme.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / NBA gambling row just ‘tip of iceberg’; disgraced referee predicts ‘bigger scandal’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On