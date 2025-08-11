Will the Gilded Age return for season 4? Here's what we know about the period drama's fate

The Gilded Age wrapped its third season with a dramatic finale on August 10, capping off a run that saw a 20% ratings boost over season 2. Thus, it came as no surprise when HBO officially renewed The Gilded Age for an exciting fourth season, according to Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of drama series and films. HBO confirms season 4 of The Gilded Age following strong viewership.(@HBO/X)

Francesca Orsi teases The Gilded Age Season 4

In July 2025, Orsi revealed in a statement, “We couldn't be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season.” She continued, “Transporting us to 1880s New York City, [creator] Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'can't-miss it' entertainment experience from week to week,” as reported by People magazine.

The confirmation of the fan favourite period drama came on July 28 as the show was garnering more numbers compared to other HBO hits like The White Lotus and The Last of Us, as reported by Deadline.

During the renewal announcement of The Gilded Age Season 4, the president of Universal Television, Erin Underhill, said, "Thanks to [Fellowes] and the phenomenally talented cast and crew, each season of The Gilded Age delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value."

Underhill added, "Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show. And we're so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more."

Cast members returning in The Gilded Age Season 4

There is no official confirmation on who will be returning for another season. Season 3 of The Gilded Age featured a strong returning cast, including Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski, along with many others.

New additions to the ensemble this season included Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Bobby Steggert, and Hannah Shealy, according to Deadline.