Katy Perry faces hefty fine from Majorca authorities over music video; Here's what went wrong

American pop star Katy Perry has landed in hot water after filming a music video in a protected nature reserve in Spain without proper authorization. The 40-year-old singer sparked outrage among environmental groups by shooting scenes for her single LIFETIMES in the ecologically sensitive Ses Salines Natural Park, a strictly regulated area spanning parts of Ibiza and Formentera, as reported by The Daily Mail. Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

The unauthorized shoot has now resulted in a substantial fine and widespread criticism over the environmental impact of the production.

What is the fine amount issued?

A year after the controversial shoot, the Balearic government has fined the production company responsible for the shoot €6,001 (£5,197), as reported by the Majorca Daily Bulletin. The penalty follows an investigation into the unauthorized filming, which breached the strict environmental protections in place at Ses Salines Natural Park.

According to the Europa Pass, the company, which promptly paid up the fine, lacked the required permit from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment to access the restricted area set aside to protect sensitive habitat. The park is protected for its natural biodiversity.

The area is especially vital as a nesting and stopover site for migratory birds and includes a UNESCO World Heritage-listed section of the Mediterranean. Designated as an “area of special scenic and rural interest," it boasts some of the Balearics' most stunning beaches, including a blend of coastline, dense forests, and flatlands, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Officials also noted that while Perry's offence was “serious,” there were no signs of lasting damage to the landscape. Thus, no additional penalties will be issued on the matter.