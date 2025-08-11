‘Keep quiet on all things Trump’: Gallagher brothers warned before Oasis US tour

Oasis front-men Liam and Noel Gallagher are being advised to put a sock in it, at least when it comes to Donald Trump,if they want their US comeback tour to run smoothly - since the US President has a recurring streak of not being “mad fer it” when it comes to criticism. The famously outspoken Gallagher brothers have been warned to keep quiet about American politics as they gear up to start the US leg of their reunion tour later this month.(instagram/@oasis)

The famously outspoken brothers have both taken swipes at the US President in the past, with Liam once calling him a “d***” and Noel describing his environmental policies as “pretty f***ing scary.” But with American gigs on the horizon, industry insiders are warning them to keep their opinions to themselves.

‘Stay out of American politics’

Top showbiz manager Jonathan Shalit didn’t mince his words, saying: “My advice to Oasis is simple: stay out of American politics. If they want their US tour to go ahead without disruption, it would be wise to keep quiet on all things Trump.”

The caution comes after a French scientist was denied entry to the US earlier this year when border officials found anti-Trump comments on his phone - proof, some say, that the president and his allies don’t take criticism lightly.

Back in 2018, when the Oasis feud was still raging, Liam even declared Noel “worse than Donald Trump,” branding his brother the “biggest liar and biggest faker in the business.”

Family reunion in Dublin

Fresh from a weekend gig in Edinburgh, the Britpop legends are set to kick off their US run in Chicago on August 28, followed by stops in New Jersey and California. But before they jet across the pond, the Gallaghers will play a special set at Dublin’s Croke Park - with a very important guest in the audience.

Peggy Gallagher, the brothers’ beloved mum, is “definitely” planning to attend, according to Gavin Fleming, frontman of Oasis tribute band Live Forever. “She’s going to be at both [Dublin] shows, looking out and seeing her two sons back talking together,” he said.

Peggy has long been credited with brokering peace between her famously combative sons - a reunion that could be just as historic for Oasis fans as any tour date.