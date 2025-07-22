Oasis' Liam Gallagher mocks Coldplay's viral Andy Byron moment with message for cheaters: 'Don't worry, we won't…'

The recent Coldplay concert in Boston exposed former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot, sparking huge uproar on social media. Byron and Cabot, who are married to different individuals, were captured cuddling on kiss cam. Amid all the drama and twists, Liam Gallagher has issued a message for cheaters. Liam Gallagher of Oasis mocks Cold Play's viral kiss cam moment.(REUTERS)

The English singer-songwriter poked fun at the now-viral Coldplay moment at Oasis' tour stop at Heaton Park in Manchester. “Do we have any love birds in the house?” Gallagher asked. As his fans seemed astonished over his query, he quickly said, “Don't worry, we won't have none of that Coldplay snidey f–ing camera s–t here.”

“It doesn't matter to us who you're f–ing, mingling with, tingling with, fingering with,” he continued as the audience applauded. “It’s none of our f–ing business. This one’s for the love birds anyway.”

Following last week Coldplay concert, a video of the couple grooving to the music and then hastily trying to hide went viral online.

Chris Martin of Coldplay told the audience, “Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy,” after observing the pair's attempts to hid themselves from the camera.

Andy Byron resigns from Astronomer as Pete DeJoy takes over

Meanwhile, there were immediate repercussions for Byron and Cabot. Following an internal probe, their firm, Astronomer, placed both of them on leave. Byron resigned as CEO shortly after.

Pete DeJoy, who took over as interim CEO, made an official statement about the situation. He described the entire scenario as “surreal” for Astronomer employees, adding that the company is still committed to its objectives.

Additionally, he admitted that the concert's events have made the company a household name.

“The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”