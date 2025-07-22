Anshul Kamboj set for Manchester debut as 'multiple chats with Gautam Gambhir, training clues fuel 4th Test speculation

Anshul Kamboj has been living life in the fast lane. Just a day after the BCCI officially named him in India’s Test squad for the final two matches against England, the young pacer had his first full-fledged net session ahead of the must-win fourth Test. The training session in Manchester has since fueled speculation that the team management could hand him his debut cap on Wednesday at Old Trafford. From left, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match(PTI)

According to a report in the Times of India, Kamboj bowled over 45 minutes in the nets with the new ball and was spotted having "multiple discussions" with head coach Gautam Gambhir. He was also seen engaging in conversations with senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, picking their brain. The report noted that he showed consistencies in his deliveries to the Indian top-order - KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill.

Kamboj was added to the squad after India suffered a triple blow on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh received stitches on his hand after being hit by the ball last week in the nets. BCCI ruled him out of the fourth Test in Manchester. "He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the statement read.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, on the other hand, was ruled out of the series owing to a knee injury. And, Akash Deep, who was part of the XI in the last two matches, which included a match-winning record 10-wicket haul in Birmingham, struggled with a groin injury sustained during the Lord's match.

Although the BCCI gave no update on Akash in its media release on Monday, the right-arm pacer underwent a fitness test during the training session in Manchester. The TOI report added: "Akash bowled a few deliveries under the watch of bowling coach Morne Morkel and the physio. He, however, didn't do any activity in the nets and is unlikely to feature in the Old Trafford Test."

India do have a backup for Nitish, with Shardul Thakur set to fill that spot in Manchester. He had played just one game on the tour thus far, in the series opener in Leeds last month. As for Akash, the management has three options - Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Kamboj.

Krishna had played the first two matches, picking six wickets; however, the report added that on Tuesday, he did not take the new ball in the nets and was merely a spectator through the first hour, which hinted that the management is unlikely to hand him the duty in Manchester.

Kamboj was previously in discussion for a spot in the Test squad before the start of the series. He impressed in the two India A tour games, taking five wickets.