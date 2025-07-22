Shubman Gill’s verbal strike wasn’t planned; Siraj hints at more sledging fire in 4th Test: ‘It could shake things up’

The third Test between India and England was a thriller at Lord’s, as the hosts managed to eke out a narrow 22-run victory on Day 5. The match was filled with spice, drama and entertainment. One such moment took place at the end of Day 3, when Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley got into a heated altercation. England's Zak Crawley clashes with India's Shubman Gill.(Action Images via Reuters)

Crawley, who opened for England in the second innings, tried to delay proceedings in the final minutes before Stumps, and received an angry response from the India captain. Gill wanted his side to bowl two overs in the low evening light, and saw Crawley’s tactics, which left him frustrated.

Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on sledging

Ahead of the fourth Test, India pacer Mohammed Siraj was asked aout the verbal volleys at Lord’s. Grinning, he replied, “There’s no pre-planning. It happens in the moment. If a batter’s in the zone, you try to disturb him and get into his head. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But as a fast bowler, it’s fun.”

Hinting that it could happen in the upcoming fixture too, he added, “Maybe. Depends on the situation. A little bit of chatter can shake things up.”

The incident between Gill and Crawley happened when Jasprit Bumrah was bowling the first over of the second innings. The English opener created multiple interruptions. He took two runs off the second delivery, and then pulled away from his stance in the third, complaining about the sight screen. It left Gill raging, and he shouted from second slip, “Grow some f****** ba**s.”

It was picked by the stump mic and Gill was fuming. Then in the penultimate delivery, Crawley got hit on the glove. He immediately called for the physio, which angered the entire Indian team, who responded with slow claps in sarcasm.

Gill walked straight up to the batter and gestured at the pavilion, mocking him. Crawley was also seen responding to Gill, with Ben Duckett stepping in as the mediator.