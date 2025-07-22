Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Shubman Gill’s verbal strike wasn’t planned; Siraj hints at more sledging fire in 4th Test: ‘It could shake things up’

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 06:17 am IST

Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley had a heated altercation in the third Test, with the India skipper's abuses also getting caught by the stump mic.

The third Test between India and England was a thriller at Lord’s, as the hosts managed to eke out a narrow 22-run victory on Day 5. The match was filled with spice, drama and entertainment. One such moment took place at the end of Day 3, when Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley got into a heated altercation.

England's Zak Crawley clashes with India's Shubman Gill.(Action Images via Reuters)
England's Zak Crawley clashes with India's Shubman Gill.(Action Images via Reuters)

Crawley, who opened for England in the second innings, tried to delay proceedings in the final minutes before Stumps, and received an angry response from the India captain. Gill wanted his side to bowl two overs in the low evening light, and saw Crawley’s tactics, which left him frustrated.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj reacts for the first time after being unable to take India over the line at Lord's: 'Some matches...'

Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on sledging

Ahead of the fourth Test, India pacer Mohammed Siraj was asked aout the verbal volleys at Lord’s. Grinning, he replied, “There’s no pre-planning. It happens in the moment. If a batter’s in the zone, you try to disturb him and get into his head. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But as a fast bowler, it’s fun.”

Hinting that it could happen in the upcoming fixture too, he added, “Maybe. Depends on the situation. A little bit of chatter can shake things up.”

The incident between Gill and Crawley happened when Jasprit Bumrah was bowling the first over of the second innings. The English opener created multiple interruptions. He took two runs off the second delivery, and then pulled away from his stance in the third, complaining about the sight screen. It left Gill raging, and he shouted from second slip, “Grow some f****** ba**s.”

It was picked by the stump mic and Gill was fuming. Then in the penultimate delivery, Crawley got hit on the glove. He immediately called for the physio, which angered the entire Indian team, who responded with slow claps in sarcasm.

Gill walked straight up to the batter and gestured at the pavilion, mocking him. Crawley was also seen responding to Gill, with Ben Duckett stepping in as the mediator.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Shubman Gill’s verbal strike wasn’t planned; Siraj hints at more sledging fire in 4th Test: ‘It could shake things up’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On