Mohammed Siraj reacts for the first time after being unable to take India over the line at Lord's: 'Some matches...'

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj reacted for the first time since the Lord’s defeat, posting an emotional message on Instagram as he reflected on the team’s tough loss. Siraj claimed four wickets across two innings in the third Test, but it was his batting that grabbed everyone's attention. The right-handed tailender showed resilience with the bat during his 10th wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to take the game past the Tea session on Day 5. India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after losing his wicket on Day 5 at Lord's.(AP)

Siraj faced 30 balls and scored four runs during his 23-run stand with Jadeja (61*), which frustrated the hosts. The partnership finally ended with a heartbreaking dismissal for Siraj, as a delivery from Shoaib Bashir rolled back onto his stumps, ending India’s valiant chase just 22 runs short of the target.

A day after the loss, Siraj shared a brief note on Instagram along with five photos—two of which captured the moments after his dismissal, reflecting the disappointment on his face as India’s defeat sank in.

'Some matches stay with you, not for the outcome, but for what they teach," Siraj captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Jadeja’s partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj at Lord’s were built on sheer determination. With India tottering at 112 for 8 while chasing 193, Jadeja dug in and found much-needed support from the tail. He and Bumrah stitched together a crucial 35-run stand over 22 overs, dragging the contest into tense territory. After Bumrah fell, Siraj stood firm alongside Jadeja, and the pair continued to frustrate England’s attack.

Although India eventually fell short by 22 runs. England erupted in celebration, a dejected Mohammed Siraj stood in disbelief, while Jadeja—unbeaten on 61 after nearly four-and-a-half hours of gritty resistance and notching up his fourth consecutive fifty of the series—was left stranded, his valiant effort falling just short.

Shoaib Bashir ruled out of fourth Test

England have already announced the squad for the fourth Test, and Bashir, who claimed Siraj's wicket at Lord's, has been ruled out of the clash as the ECB has chosen Liam Dawson as his replacement. The 21-year-old off-spinner spent much of the Lord's clash off the field with a fracture to his little left finger -- on his non-bowling hand -- after dropping a hard-hit return catch from Ravindra Jadeja during India's first innings.