Where do India go from here after Lord's defeat? Gill must stay ruthless; pressure on Gambhir, clock has ticked for Nair

India’s narrow defeat at Lord’s has tilted the momentum in England’s favour, leaving the visitors 1-2 down in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The loss has put Gautam Gambhir under the scanner, with growing questions about his decisions as India prepares for the all-important fourth Test. Gambhir, who took over coaching responsibility last year from Rahul Dravid, hasn't quite lived up to expectations as far as Test cricket goes. Under his guidance, India lost a Test series to New Zealand at home and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia for the first time in 12 years. The retirements of icons like Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma have only put additional pressure on him, with each of his decisions now facing heightened scrutiny. The Lord's defeat has put India in a spot of bother.(PTI)

Team India failed to reach the WTC final for the first time in the last edition, and now, with two defeats in three matches, the start of the new cycle has also not been subpar.

Newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill is not immune to criticism either, but his batting in the first two Tests has managed to shift the heat away. In the last two Tests, Gill has displayed encouraging signs of leadership, showcasing an aggressive on-field approach and a willingness to confront the opposition head-on. While many felt his aggression in England's second innings backfired for India, with the hosts running riot while defending a 193-run target, it was a fresh change, and a good one at that. Gill is unlikely to alter his approach after a single loss, especially given the past instances where England have faltered under pressure when faced with an opposition captain who maintained an aggressive stance on the field.

Which brings us to the question. Where does India go from here after the Lord's defeat? First things first. They certainly need to rework their plans for the Manchester Test, where they must make some big calls regarding the playing XI. Time is running out, if not already run out, for Karun Nair, who has failed to make an impression. The right-hander earned his spot in the squad due to his outstanding domestic performances and persistent push for a comeback, but he has yet to make a mark in the series, failing to score even a half-century thus far. With Sai Sudharsan, who got dropped after the first Test, waiting in the wings, Gambhir and Gill have to realise whom they find more suitable for the No. 3 role.

The Indian bowling department has taken the battle to the hosts in the last two Tests, with impressive performances from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj at Edgbaston and Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar at Lord's.

Time for Tailenders to Offer More Than Just Grit

However, Ravindra Jadeja will expect a bit more contribution from the lower order in the coming matches. Bumrah and Siraj displayed resilience with the bat at Lord's, but hey, India needs more than that, right? English pacer Brydon Carse scored 56 at Lord's in the first innings when his team was backed against the wall, a kind of lower-order resilience that India’s tailenders have largely struggled to replicate. Jadeja’s partnerships with Bumrah and Siraj at Lord’s were nothing short of a gritty fightback. With India struggling at 112/8 while chasing 193, the game seemed done and dusted. Only it wasn't. Jadeja found support in the lower order at last. His partnership with Bumrah added a vital 35 runs over more than 22 overs, dragging the game into the final two hours of the match. Even after Bumrah’s dismissal, Siraj stood firm with Jadeja, keeping England on edge. Though India eventually fell 22 runs short, besides holding one end, the tail needs to find a way to break free and score runs.

The loss at Lord’s will be a tough pill to swallow, but with two games remaining and having previously unsettled England’s 'Bazball', Gill's new-age India still have the opportunity to bounce back and take control of the series. The one thing India must not do after the Lord’s loss is pull back their aggressive on-field approach. It’s that very intensity that has helped the bowlers keep England’s batters under constant pressure. Even if there's a risk of it exposing their own batting, the strategy has worked more often than not. With two crucial Tests to go, now is not the time to go defensive.