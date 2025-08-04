Fan dies during Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium; band 'shocked and saddened'

A man in his 40s died Saturday night during Oasis' packed show at Wembley Stadium in London, in what police believe was a fatal fall. According to People, the incident happened around 10:19 p.m. while Liam and Noel Gallagher were performing for a sold-out crowd. Paramedics, police, and the London Ambulance Service were called in after reports of a serious injury inside the stadium. Despite efforts at the scene, the man was pronounced dead. A fan died at the Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium.(Instagram/oasis)

Authorities later confirmed the man’s injuries were “consistent with a fall,” as reported by The Independent and BBC. His identity has not been released. Now, investigators are trying to piece together how the tragedy took place.

Police ask fans to help with video evidence

The Metropolitan Police believe that someone-possibly several people-may have captured the incident on their phones without realizing it. “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” the police said in a statement to The Independent.

They are urging anyone with clips from the show, even if they seem irrelevant, to come forward.

No arrests have been made. As of Sunday evening, August 3, police had not shared any further information about how or where exactly the fall occurred.

Band, venue issue statements as tour continues

The band addressed the incident the next day in a short public message. “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” Oasis said in a statement provided to People.

Wembley Stadium also commented, saying, “Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers,” according to theBBC.

Despite the tragedy, the show must go on. Oasis is set to perform again Sunday night, August 3, for the fifth of seven sold-out gigs at Wembley. The band will return for two more shows on September 27 and 28 as part of their reunion tour.

FAQs

What happened at the Oasis concert on August 2?

A man in his 40s died at the show, likely after falling inside Wembley Stadium.

Who confirmed the death?

Metropolitan Police and medics responded and confirmed he died at the scene.

What did Oasis say about the incident?

They said they were “shocked and saddened” and offered condolences to the man’s family.

Is the August 3 Oasis concert still happening?

Yes, Wembley Stadium confirmed the show will proceed.

Are police looking for witnesses?

Yes, they’ve asked fans to check their phones for any relevant footage.