Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers onstage for nostalgic Camp Rock medley | WATCH
Demi Lovato surprised fans by joining the Jonas Brothers on JONAS20 tour’s opening night, performing nostalgic Camp Rock hits live — watch the reunion!
The Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour in unforgettable style on Sunday night (August 10), transforming MetLife Stadium into a Disney Channel time machine. In a moment no one saw coming, the trio brought out their former Camp Rock co-star Demi Lovato for a nostalgic, show-stopping collaboration.
A nostalgic Camp Rock reunion
After years without a public appearance together, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas welcomed Demi to the stage to deafening cheers. The group launched into a “Gotta Find You” / “This Is Me” mashup from the 2008 Camp Rock film before seamlessly transitioning into “Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” the heartfelt Joe-Demi duet from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.
Seventeen years may have passed since the first movie’s debut, but the chemistry and vocals proved timeless - many fans claimed the live versions sounded even better than the originals.
Also Read | Demi Lovato joining the Jonas Brothers at MetLife Stadium? Fans buzz about ‘Camp Rock 3’
Joe Jonas shares behind-the-scenes TikTok with Demi
The reunion didn’t end with the performance. Joe Jonas later posted a TikTok of him and Demi lip-syncing to “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” backstage, instantly going viral. Fans flooded the comments with memories of their Disney Channel days, calling the performance “childhood dreams come true.”
Also in the crowd - and on the official Samsung TV Plus livestream - were Camp Rock alum Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and the Jonas Brothers’ youngest sibling Franklin Jonas, who even joined his brothers onstage for a closing performance of “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”
Also Read | ‘I’m so grateful to be Nick Jonas’: Wyckoff shoutout at MetLife Jonas20 kickoff leaves fans buzzing
Camp Rock 3 rumors gain steam
The surprise reunion has added fresh fuel to ongoing Camp Rock 3 rumors. Earlier this year, cast members Matthew “Mdot” Finley, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, and Roshon Fegan teased that a third film might be in development, with a rumored plot involving a contest to find the next big music act.
While Disney has yet to confirm the project, Joe Jonas has played coy, telling interviewers, “I can neither confirm nor deny.” After this MetLife moment, fans are more hopeful than ever for a full-scale reunion - on and off screen.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.