Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers onstage for nostalgic Camp Rock medley | WATCH

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour in unforgettable style on Sunday night (August 10), transforming MetLife Stadium into a Disney Channel time machine. In a moment no one saw coming, the trio brought out their former Camp Rock co-star Demi Lovato for a nostalgic, show-stopping collaboration. The Jonas Brothers bring out Demi Lovato for the opening night of JONAS20 tour at MetLife stadium, New Jersey.(x/@dannysthilld)

A nostalgic Camp Rock reunion

After years without a public appearance together, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas welcomed Demi to the stage to deafening cheers. The group launched into a “Gotta Find You” / “This Is Me” mashup from the 2008 Camp Rock film before seamlessly transitioning into “Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” the heartfelt Joe-Demi duet from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Seventeen years may have passed since the first movie’s debut, but the chemistry and vocals proved timeless - many fans claimed the live versions sounded even better than the originals.

Joe Jonas shares behind-the-scenes TikTok with Demi

The reunion didn’t end with the performance. Joe Jonas later posted a TikTok of him and Demi lip-syncing to “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” backstage, instantly going viral. Fans flooded the comments with memories of their Disney Channel days, calling the performance “childhood dreams come true.”

Also in the crowd - and on the official Samsung TV Plus livestream - were Camp Rock alum Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and the Jonas Brothers’ youngest sibling Franklin Jonas, who even joined his brothers onstage for a closing performance of “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”

Camp Rock 3 rumors gain steam

The surprise reunion has added fresh fuel to ongoing Camp Rock 3 rumors. Earlier this year, cast members Matthew “Mdot” Finley, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, and Roshon Fegan teased that a third film might be in development, with a rumored plot involving a contest to find the next big music act.

While Disney has yet to confirm the project, Joe Jonas has played coy, telling interviewers, “I can neither confirm nor deny.” After this MetLife moment, fans are more hopeful than ever for a full-scale reunion - on and off screen.