‘I’m so grateful to be Nick Jonas’: Wyckoff shoutout at MetLife Jonas20 kickoff leaves fans buzzing

The Jonas Brothers opened their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium on August 10 - but Nick Jonas had the first viral moment of the night. The Jonas Brothers kickoff their JONAS20 tour at their hometown, New Jersey.(AP)

Grinning at the crowd, he declared, “I’m so grateful to be Nick Jonas from the great state of New Jersey. Let me rephrase that - my name is Nick Jonas, and Wyckoff, New Jersey, is my hometown.” Then came the mic-drop visual: he spun around to show the back of his jacket, stitched with Wyckoff, New Jersey. Cue an eruption of cheers from the 80,000-strong audience.

Swoon or side-eye? Twitter can't decide

Within minutes, fan reactions flooded social media. Some were pure heart-eyes: “Nick Jonas always knows how to keep it real and warm” and “We’re grateful he’s Nick Jonas too.”

Others brought the sass: “Grateful to be the brothers’ shadow?” one wrote, while another quipped, “I am also grateful to be Nick Jonas.” And then there were the aspirational takes: “Manifesting this level of confidence.”

The mix of love, laughs, and light ribbing only amplified the moment - proof that Nick knows how to work both a stadium crowd and the internet.

A New Jersey homecoming

For longtime fans, the moment was more than just a playful introduction - it was a full-circle nod to the brothers’ journey. From their early Disney Channel fame in the Camp Rock era to their chart-topping comeback in 2019, the Jonas Brothers’ story has always had New Jersey at its heart. Nick’s proud shout-out put that history front and center, connecting the stadium-sized production to the small-town streets where it all began.

The moment doubled as a personal flex and a hometown love letter - the perfect icebreaker for a 20th-anniversary tour loaded with Jonas Brothers classics, solo hits, surprise guests, and even built-in “pee breaks” for the two-and-a-half-hour runtime. The Wyckoff jacket wasn’t just merch - it was a wearable love letter to the place where Nick first picked up a guitar.

Nick’s cheeky hometown shout-out set the tone for Jonas20: nostalgic, personal, and unapologetically confident. If night one is anything to go by, the brothers’ anniversary run will be one long string of headline-ready moments.