Is Camp Rock 3 finally happening? Alyson Stoner weighs in on the rumors

If you were a kid in the early 2000s, there’s a good chance Camp Rock (2008) was your entire personality. The Disney Channel original movie, featuring pop royalty Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, was the ultimate fantasy for kids — who doesn't want to spend their summer singing by a lake with their favourite superstar and eventually falling in love? Is Camp Rock 3 finally happening?

Then came Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010), with bigger dance numbers and deeper drama. It tackled themes like betrayal, first love, the struggle to stay authentic, and — of course — musical battles that defined what it meant to be a tween in that era. And now, 15 years later, whispers of a third installment are sending fans into a nostalgic frenzy. So, is Camp Rock 3 finally in the works? According to Alyson Stoner, who played Lovato's morally confused best friend Caitlyn Geller, they haven’t received the call. But they’re hearing the rumors just like the rest of us.

“I haven't heard about Camp Rock 3, but you want to know how I heard about Phineas and Ferb's new season? From the internet,” Stoner, now 31, said while promoting the animated show’s return. “It wouldn't be the first time,” they added, referencing the classic Disney move of keeping actors out of the loop. “I truly cannot confirm or deny anything. They haven't given me a ring.”

Stoner’s comments come just after a mini Camp Rock reunion of sorts at JONASCON, where Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas marked their band’s 20th anniversary. With nostalgia riding high and revivals being all the rage, fans are hoping lightning strikes one more time at Camp Rock. But if a sequel were to happen, what would it even look like? “I wonder where that plot line would go,” Stoner mused. “It would thicken. It would have to thicken quite a bit to get all of us back.”

So, while there’s no official confirmation (yet), one thing’s clear: the fandom is ready. Whether it’s a gritty adult spinoff or just a nostalgic docu-style reunion, the campers want back in. Until then, we’ll just keep singing and manifesting.