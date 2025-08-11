Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Demi Lovato joining the Jonas Brothers at MetLife Stadium? Fans buzz about ‘Camp Rock 3’

ByEshana Saha
Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 06:51 am IST

Demi Lovato might be joining the Jonas Brothers for their ‘JONAS20’ tour at MetLife stadium and the internet is buzzing with rumors about ‘Camp Rock 3’.

Are Shane Gray and Mitchie Torres back at Camp Rock?

There might be a third sequel for Camp Rock 3 in the making.(x/@demilovatobr)
There might be a third sequel for Camp Rock 3 in the making.(x/@demilovatobr)

The Jonas Brothers are going on their “JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour”, starting today, August 10, at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium.

Unconfirmed social media reports claim that Demi Lovato was heard doing a soundcheck with the Jonas Brothers at MetLife Stadium earlier today. Fans are now buzzing online about a possible Camp Rock 3 reunion.

Speculators on X seem to agree that Demi Lovato might have finalized a deal with Disney to return as Mitchie Torres, as a third sequel of the beloved Disney Channel film is in the making. She has also followed back Nick Jonas, along with Joe and Kevin, on Instagram, fanning the rumor flames further.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Demi Lovato joining the Jonas Brothers at MetLife Stadium? Fans buzz about ‘Camp Rock 3’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On