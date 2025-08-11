Demi Lovato joining the Jonas Brothers at MetLife Stadium? Fans buzz about ‘Camp Rock 3’

Are Shane Gray and Mitchie Torres back at Camp Rock? There might be a third sequel for Camp Rock 3 in the making.(x/@demilovatobr)

The Jonas Brothers are going on their “JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour”, starting today, August 10, at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium.

Unconfirmed social media reports claim that Demi Lovato was heard doing a soundcheck with the Jonas Brothers at MetLife Stadium earlier today. Fans are now buzzing online about a possible Camp Rock 3 reunion.

Speculators on X seem to agree that Demi Lovato might have finalized a deal with Disney to return as Mitchie Torres, as a third sequel of the beloved Disney Channel film is in the making. She has also followed back Nick Jonas, along with Joe and Kevin, on Instagram, fanning the rumor flames further.