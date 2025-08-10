Butter Chicken, masala paneer, raita, naan, chicken biryani: ‘Desi jiju’ Nick Jonas lists all Indian dishes for night in

Singer Nick Jonas has spoken about how he prefers to stay at home, relax and order food in instead of stepping out. Speaking with the Heart on its YouTube channel, Nick talked about the food he prefers to get delivered at home--and it's all Indian cuisine. Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, talked about Indian cuisines.

Nick Jonas says he prefers a night in than a night out

Nick was asked of the three Jonas brothers--he, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, who is the "biggest homebody". He chose himself, adding that in the last six months, he has been doing his shows, going home, relaxing and resetting. Nick shared that a "night in with good delivery is better than the hectic nature of going out, being around a bunch of people".

Nick gets these Indian dishes home delivered when he spends time at home

"My job sort of requires that all the time. So when I can just sit on my couch and have my Dishoom, I'm happy," he said. When asked what he likes to order, he replied, "Butter chicken, paneer, saag paneer, masala paneer, raita, we got to have that, naan, we like the chicken biryani. We have a big order, and we always overorder. But the key is the pickles. You've got to get the pickles with the order," he added.

Fans hail ‘desi jiju’

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "National Jiju (brother-in-law) for a reason." A person wrote, "Desi jiju in the house. Listing them so fluently. Priyanka taught you so well." "The wife's influence. Jiju is so adorable," read a comment. This isn't the first time that Nick has spoken about his love for Indian food.

When Nick picked his favourite Indian food

Last year a video emerged in which a fan had asked Nick about his favourite Indian food. He had said, "I like paneer, lamb biryani and I like dosa."

In 2020, Nick was asked during an interview with Today magazine about his favourite Indian dish and he quipped, “Paneer, it’s the best.” Asked about the famous snack, samosa, Nick told the magazine, “I do.. but am more of a paneer guy.”

About Nick's family

Nick got married to actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed daughter Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Nick's upcoming shows

Nick and Joe along with Kevin Jonas will begin their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, consisting of 52 concerts, from Sunday. The concert tour will begin at the MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will conclude on November 14, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

About Priyanka's new projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. In India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video.