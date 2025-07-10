Kevin Jonas recalls losing 'almost all' of his money prior to Jonas Brothers reunion: 'I've learned a lot of lessons...'

The Jonas Brothers came together for the July 9 episode of Lewis Howes' School of Greatness podcast. Kevin, 37, Joe, 35, and Nick, 32, were more than happy to put their brotherly camaraderie on display with many a fun moments for fans. Kevin however, got a little extra deep, speaking about a tough time in his life, shortly before the brothers re-banded. Kevin Jonas recalls being nearly broke prior to the Jonas Brothers reunion(Photos: X)

"I've seen it both ways. I've seen the beginning of the success, to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having (it), to losing almost all of it", he shared.

Now Kevin was seemingly in a very open mood, because his reply was pretty prompt when Lewis asked him the scale of depletion he was referring to: "Most of it, down to the one 10 percent left", Kevin shared.

He even articulated what had gone wrong at the time, identifying misjudgment to play a major role in how things unfolded. He said, "About nine years ago, I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things, and I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn't the right partnership. I’ve learned a lot of lessons in that. Thankfully...we had a second shot and bit at the apple with the band coming back together".

Now while the re-band and the rebrand was definitely a God send, it wasn't a joy ride through and through. The brothers of course, had previously enjoyed quite the blockbuster run together. But things were different this time around owing to the fact that they were now reconvening as adults, albeit in the same professional capacity. Joe Jonas, present in the same episode (in tow with brother Nick Jonas), weighed in with the mental reset a smooth ride demanded of the three of them: "There was too much under the rug. We had to trust each other more with being like, 'Actually, you are good in this band, you are talented'...We could all share the spotlight, we could all share the studio, we could all share the songwriting, we could all share the money".

The Jonas Brothers had initially debuted back in 2005, and soon paved their way to become the OG heartthrobs of the era. After a long-spanning successful stint in music and acting, they decided to — and rather abruptly at that — disband in October 2013, shortly before a Fall tour to take place, citing a "deep rift within the band" and "creative differences".

The brothers came back together for Jonas Brothers' 2.0 era in 2019 relaunching this phase of their careers with banger Sucker, the music video featuring the trio, with their better-halves. The song went on to become their first number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March of that year.

Speaking of the music, the band released song Love Me To Heaven, back in March of this year.