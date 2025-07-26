ICYMI: Sophie Turner had an ‘awkward’ reunion with Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra for daughter's birthday in Miami

Actor Sophie Turner finally reunited with the Jonas family earlier this week. Since her split with ex-husband Joe Jonas in 2023, this was the first time Sophie was seen with the family. She was in Miami at Joe's home for the birthday celebrations of their daughter, Willa. The Jonas family and Sophie Turner while she was still married to Joe Jonas. The picture is from the singers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in January 2023.

An awkward Jonas-Turner reunion

As per Daily Mail, the actor and the singer had a tense reunion. They were not spotted together but the paparazzi stationed outside Joe's home caught multiple glimpses of the former couple as they took turns to hangout in the balconies. Sophie was seen in a simple black outfit and a drink in her hand. Joe was also seen with the whole family: brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Nick's wife, Indian actor Priyanka Chopra was also spotted with their daughter Malti.

The publication's sources described the gathering as tactful and respectful, but with a level of emotional distance still visible.

As per Backgrid USA, Kevin's wife Danielle was also part of the reunion. “Turner appeared relaxed, FaceTiming with a drink in hand,” they wrote in their post.

Fans of the former couple thought the reunion looked rather awkward from the paparazzi pictures. “Oh I bet this was so awkward,” wrote a person. “This must have still hurt her.... i mean you wanted a happy family but things just wouldnt work,” read another comment.

“Oh to be a fly on that wall,” wrote another. A curious person wrote, “Didn’t pc and sophie have a fallout and unfollow each other. Oh the awkwardness IJBOL.”

About Sophie and Joe's split

Recently, Sophie spoke about her split with Joe in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Sophie was asked what led to her and Joe's marriage breaking down. The actor responded, “I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard.” Sophie and Joe, part of the Jonas Brothers group, tied the knot in May 2019 at a chapel in Las Vegas in a ceremony that was attended only by Joe's brothers and their spouses, including Priyanka Chopra. They had a second wedding in France in June. They have two daughters.

In the same interview, when talking about returning to London, she said, “It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.”

Sophie is known for playing Sansa Stark on hit HBO series Game of Thrones and Jean Grey in the X-Men movies. She is also reportedly being considered as the lead for Lara Croft reboot.

Sophie is currently dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.