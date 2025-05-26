Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Who is Jordan Lutes? Comparing his net worth with wife Demi Lovato's fortune

ByBhavika Rathore
May 26, 2025 11:13 PM IST

Demi Lovato marries Jordan Lutes in private California ceremony.

Actor and singer Demi Lovato, 32, has tied the knot with fellow musician Jordan Lutes, 34. The couple exchanged vows on Sunday afternoon in a private ceremony in California, as first reported by Vogue. Lovato brought classic elegance to her wedding day, wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown with a corset bodice and draped silhouette. The couple is yet to make a public comment about their nuptials. 

Demi Lovato marries Jordan Lutes in a private ceremony in California.(@ddlovato/Instagram)
Who is Jordan Lutes?

According to Alternative Press, Lutes hails from Kars, Ottawa, Canada, and his interest in music ranged from rock to hip hop while he was growing up. He went to Humber College, Toronto, but dropped out after a year of attendance. His experience at college led him to try music.

In 2021, Lutes told The Nuance Magazine that he got signed to Capitol Records during his first year of living in Los Angeles. He shared, “I had $3.03 in my bank account when I signed and felt like I had made it, which turned into the 'bad' dream part.”

Lutes released his debut single, “Start Over,” under Capitol Records in 2020. However, due to budget cuts during the pandemic, he eventually parted ways with the label and chose to continue his music career as an independent artist.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes’ net worth 

In 2025, Lovato’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million thanks to her successful career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and TV personality, as reported by Parade. Her earnings come from hit music releases, sold-out tours, television appearances, endorsements, and various business ventures. Some sources suggest a slightly higher figure, but $40 million remains the widely accepted estimate.

Lutes’ net worth is estimated to be $800,000, as reported by IMDB. Multiple sources indicate that his net worth is less than that of the Heart Attack singer and does not exceed $1 million mark. 

