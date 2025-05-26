Aldi recalls popular fish product sold in three states in the US: Here's why

Aldi shoppers are being urged to check their kitchens after a popular meal item was recalled due to serious health concerns. The product, which may be contaminated with a potentially life-threatening ingredient, was sold in stores across three states. ALDI recalls Atlantic Salmon Portions due to soy contamination, posing serious health risks. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Fish at Aldi recalled after fears of contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that Santa Monica Seafood, based in Rancho Dominguez, California, has voluntarily recalled its Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing. The recalled product was distributed to Aldi stores across California, Nevada, and Arizona. Shoppers in these states who recently bought the item are being urged to check the packaging carefully for specific batch details and avoid consuming it due to potential health risks, as reported by The US Sun.

The recall comes after Santa Monica Seafood discovered that portions of the seafood had soy, and consumers had no knowledge of it. Anyone with a soy allergy could suffer anaphylaxis upon consumption. This could result in a life-threatening allergy with difficulty in breathing and swelling of the throat. Some symptoms of soy allergy include hives, stomach cramps, indigestion, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and tightness in your throat.

What to do if anyone purchases the contaminated fish?

According to the FDA, the recalled Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing can be identified by a “use by” date of June 2, 2025. This label can be found on the white part of teh label at teh front of teh packaging, just below the image. The issue was identified during a routine label inspection by Santa Monica Seafood, revealing the presence of undeclared soy in the product.

While no illnesses have been reported, shoppers are advised to return any affected items to ALDI for a full refund or exchange. Customers with concerns or questions can contact Santa Monica Seafood directly for more information.