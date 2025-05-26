Southwest Airlines' ‘two bags fly free’ era comes to an end after 50 years: What you need to know

After more than 50 years of allowing passengers to check two bags for free, Southwest Airlines is making a major change. Starting Wednesday, the airline will begin charging many travelers for checked luggage, ending a long-standing policy that set it apart from most competitors. Baggage fees generated nearly $7.3 billion for U.S. airlines last year, according to federal data. With mounting pressure to boost revenue, Southwest executives, despite years of pledging to keep the “two bags fly free” policy, are now following the industry trend. Southwest Airlines ends 50-year policy of free checked bags, implementing fees for many travelers starting Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)

What are the new changes in Southwest Airlines?

Over the past year, Southwest has introduced major shifts to its business model, including plans to eliminate open seating. Starting Wednesday, the airline will also roll out basic economy tickets, aligning with offerings from competitors like Delta, American, and United Airlines.

The airline has not yet announced what amount they will be charging to check the bags. However, its rivals are charging $35 or $40 for teh first checked bag with some exceptions.

According to a spokesperson for the airline, they will honor the terms of fares, including no charge for the two bags on any tickets purchased before Wednesday. The new baggage fees will apply to Southwest’s no-frills Basic fare, as well as its Wanna Get Away Plus and Anytime fare options, as reported by CNBC.

Are there any exemptions?

While Southwest is introducing baggage fees for many fare types, several groups of travelers will still enjoy free checked bags under the updated policy. Passengers with top-tier status in the airline’s Rapid Rewards loyalty program, along with those flying on Business Select fares, will continue to receive two free checked bags. A-List members, who hold the second-highest tier in the program, will be allowed one checked bag at no additional cost.

Additionally, customers who use a Southwest Airlines co-branded credit card to book their tickets—and their travel companions on the same reservation—will also avoid fees for their first standard checked bag.