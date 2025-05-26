Who is Jessica Tarlov? Fox News host apologizes to ‘entire world’, here's why

Fox News anchor Jessica Tarlov made an unusual admission of guilt for the cable news industry during a podcast interview, saying she is sorry “to the entire world for what we export.” Jessica Tarlov, the Fox News host, apologized to "the entire world for what we export."(Fox News)

Who is Jessica Tarlov?

Tarlov, the co-host of The Five, made the startling statement while discussing the importance of the media in contemporary discourse with University of Virginia political analyst Larry Sabato on the Prof G podcast with Scott Galloway.

Sabato blasted the television news coverage, saying that “I watch more TV news than I ever have before. TV funnels what's selling on social media, I think, more than the reverse. That makes me rage.”

Responding to her statement, Tarlov apologized broadly without going into detail about her specific grievances.

Stressing that she is part of the problem, the Fox News host said, “As someone who’s on cable news, I apologize to the entire world for what we export.”

Sabato laughed at Tarlov's remarks and went on to complain about the impact of social media on political discourse.

“There's nothing we can do about social media,” he asserted. “The one thing I've been waiting for that I was promised as a young person was a time machine, I gave up on flying cars. We still don't have one, 'cause I'd love to go back and make it impossible to create social media. I don't know how I'd do it. But I would try to do that.”

Jessica Tarlov faces backlash for backing Biden

The podcast's comments came to light after Tarlov's fiery comments from Friday's Five program drew increasing scrutiny.

While talking about possible ex-US President Joe Biden's health-related cover-ups, she veered off topic to make unsupported accusations about Donald Trump's cryptocurrency operations.

Her co-host Greg Gutfeld shot back at her for supporting an administration that "concealed a dying leader", adding that “and you're sitting here going ‘but meme coin, meme coin.’”

Social media users reacted adversely to the heated argument, with some condemning Tarlov's decision to stay on at Fox News. While some readers completely disregarded her remark, others thought she should be on The View instead.

“She brings nothing to the table and Jessie [Watters] and Greg [Gutfeld] call her out on all her lies, dumb liberal!!!” one X user wrote.