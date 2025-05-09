Who is Jeanine Pirro? Trump considering Fox News host for interim DC attorney

Donald Trump is eyeing Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for interim US attorney for the District of Columbia, according to ABC News. The report comes after the president told reporters during a White House press conference that he would be replacing his pick, Ed Martin. Donald Trump is reportedly eyeing Jeanine Pirro as interim US attorney for DC

“He is a terrific person. He wasn't getting the support from people that I thought,” Trump said of Martin, who is currently serving as DC's interim top prosecutor, during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday.

“I'm very disappointed in that. But I have so many different things that I'm doing now with the trade. One person, I can only lift that little phone so many times in a day. But we have somebody else that will be great,” the president added.

In the wake of Trump's remarks, a source close to the matter revealed to ABC News that the commander-in-chief is “strongly considering” Pirro as his pick for DC attorney.

The 73-year-old has long been a close ally of the president. She was an early supporter of his first presidential campaign in 2016 and publicly defended him during the “Access Hollywood tape scandal,” per the outlet.

Hailing from Elmira, New York, Pirro was the first woman to be elected as a Westchester County Court judge in 1990. Again in 1993, she became the first woman to be elected as Westchester County district attorney. Pirro was re-elected as district attorney in 1997 and 2001.

During her years in office, she gained attention for domestic abuse cases and crimes against the elderly. In 2006, she famously sought the GOP nomination to run against Hillary Clinton for the United States Senate.