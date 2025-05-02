Donald Trump and grandson Theo recreate John F Kennedy's historic photo in Oval Office

Ivanka Trump recently offered a glimpse into her family’s private moments by sharing a series of photos from the past month, including one that sparked nostalgia and drew attention online. The photo session took place in October 1963, as President Kennedy invited Tretick to the Oval Office.(x/rrauction)

One photo featured her eight-year-old son Theo playfully poking his head out from the door at the front of the famed Resolute desk inside the Oval Office. Sitting behind the desk is US President Donald Trump, 78, smiling and wearing his signature “Make America Great Again” cap.

Also read: Grandpa Donald Trump enjoys Theo’s original composition at White House in Ivanka Trump’s touching video

The image was a clear nod to an iconic photograph of President John F. Kennedy and his son, John F Kennedy Jr, who was once pictured playing under the same desk. That original moment, captured by Look magazine photojournalist Alan Stanley Tretick, remains one of the most endearing and widely recognised White House family portraits.

The picture session was held in October 1963 when President Kennedy invited Tretick into the Oval Office for a family shoot while he was mourning the loss of his prematurely born child.

Take a look at the photo:

The desk, known as the Resolute desk, has a rich history of its own. Crafted from the oak timbers of the British ship H.M.S. Resolute, it was presented to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880, according to The White House Historical Association. Despite its popularity today, the desk wasn’t always housed in the Oval Office. It was initially placed in the President’s Office on the Second Floor of the Residence from 1880 to 1902.

A major alteration came in 1945 when a rear kneehole panel featuring the Presidential Coat-of-Arms was added, a version first used by President Harry S. Truman. It was President Kennedy who later requested the desk be moved to the Oval Office. Not every leader, however, chose to use it; Presidents Johnson, Nixon, and Ford all opted for different desks during their terms.

The desk also features a brass plaque detailing the journey of its creation, from the breaking of the ship to its gifting to President Hayes.

Ivanka shared another touching moment from the White House, a video of young Theo debuting his first original piano composition. Dressed in an off-white suit, Theo sat confidently at the keys of a historic Steinway grand piano as his grandfather, Donald Trump, watched on with pride.

“‘Theo debuting his first original composition for Grandpa last night at The White House,’” Ivanka captioned the video.

The piano, presented to President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1938 by Theodore Steinway, is also steeped in American history. As per The White House Historical Association, it features gold leaf designs depicting five traditional American musical scenes, including a New England barn dance, a cowboy strumming his guitar, the Virginia reel, two Black field workers clapping and dancing, and an Indigenous ceremonial dance. Its three mahogany legs are shaped like American eagles. The piano has been placed in the White House entrance hall since 1989 and is frequently used by members of the Marine Band during official gatherings.

Also read: '110-hour weeks, hospitalised, then fired': Junior bankers at US firm say brutal work culture led to organ failure