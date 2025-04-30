Grandpa Donald Trump enjoys Theo’s original composition at White House in Ivanka Trump’s touching video

Ivanka Trump’s recent video featuring her father, Donald Trump, and her son, Theo, has won people’s hearts. In the clip, captured inside the White House, the little one is seen playing an original composition for his grandpa. Grandpa Donald Trump is listening to grandson Theo play an original composition on the piano. (X/@IvankaTrump)

“Theo debuting his first original composition for Grandpa last night at The White House,” Ivanka Trump wrote on X while posting the video. The clip captures a personal family moment amid Trump’s second term as president.

In the video, Donald Trump stands at the side of the piano, looking at his grandson playing the musical instrument. Throughout the clip, he listens to the young one with rapt attention.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual complimented, “What does he call it? It’s wonderful! Such a talented boy!” Another added, “He's awesome! When I was his age, I could knock out a mean ‘See the Bear on Two Feet’ and ‘Here We Go to the Zoo,’ he's past that!”

Also Read: Why Ivanka Trump was missing from the Donald Trump campaign in 2024 US election

A third posted, “Very nice! I like how you say his ‘first’ original composition, implying there will be more in the future. He may be America's Beethoven, perfect for this Golden Age.” A fourth wrote, “That's very good, Theo! From one piano man to the other, your song was great and grandpa's proud!”

Ivanka Trump is married to Jared Kushner and has three kids together—Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James. In several interviews, Ivanka, Donald Trump's oldest daughter, has spoken about her role as a mother and the people whom she sees as her parenting role models.

What are your thoughts on this video by Ivanka Trump?