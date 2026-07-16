Five key roads around Delhi's Connaught Place set for 'smart' revamp

A senior NDMC official said the project will cover KG Marg , Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Sansad Marg, besides redesigning the Windsor Place and Claridges Hotel rotaries. The civic body has invited bids to appoint a technical consultant who will prepare the master plan and detailed designs and oversee the implementation of the project over 18 months.

Five key arterial roads connecting Connaught Place with Lutyens’ Delhi are set for a major overhaul, with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) planning to redevelop the 9.3km network with wider footpaths, dedicated cycle tracks, smarter traffic systems and upgraded public spaces under a proposed ‘smart roads project’.

Officials said the redevelopment seeks to transform the corridors into “future-ready” streets by balancing the needs of motorists, pedestrians and non-motorised transport while incorporating smart city features.

“In the first phase, the consultant will conduct comprehensive traffic studies, including pedestrian and non-motorised traffic surveys, road inventory mapping, parking assessments and tree surveys, before preparing a conceptual master plan for the five corridors,” the official said.

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According to the bid documents, key interventions proposed under the project include wider pedestrian infrastructure, dedicated cycle tracks, improved crossings, universal accessibility features, redesigned bus stops, auto and taxi stands, better signage and intelligent traffic management systems.

“There will be extensive urban design improvements, including landscaping of public spaces, smart street furniture, interactive information panels, drinking water ATMs, sculptures, smart lighting, litter bins and reverse vending machines,” the official said.

The plan also calls for utility ducts for future infrastructure, charging points and solar-powered installations.

“Currently, utility ducts exist only in the middle circle of Connaught Place. These five connecting roads will also have underground utility ducts,” the official said.

The two prominent roundabouts of the Windsor Place rotary at the Janpath-Ashoka Road junction and the Claridges Hotel rotary at the Janpath-Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road intersection will also be redesigned as part of the project to improve traffic circulation and enhance public spaces, the action plan states.

The five roads cumulatively cover nearly 9.3km and form the principal radial network connecting Connaught Place with key government, commercial and institutional areas of Lutyens’ Delhi. Janpath is the longest stretch under the project at about 2.65km, followed by Baba Kharak Singh Marg (2.06km), KG Marg (1.85km), Sansad Marg (1.53km) and Barakhamba Road (1.25km). The right of way varies from 42m to 48m.

“The consultant will also examine international best practices and successful smart street projects in other Indian cities before preparing the redevelopment plan. It will also help us secure approvals from multiple agencies, including the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Development Authority and, wherever necessary, the Archaeological Survey of India,” the official said.

The consultant will also assist NDMC in executing the project over an 18-month period.