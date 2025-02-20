Bisleri signs MOU with Archaeological Survey of India to revive water bodies at heritage sites across India

Bisleri International has announced a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under their 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0 Programme'. This association marks a crucial step towards combining heritage conservation with sustainable water management. Bisleri's MoU with ASI will help in reviving water bodies across India, furthering the country's goal of environmental restoration.

The partnership will be taken under Archaeological Survey of India's 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0 Programme' and Bisleri's CSR initiative 'Nayi Umeed' and start with adoption of four historic water bodies namely Chand Baori in Abhaneri, Baori at Neemrana, Padma and Rani Talabs at Ranthambore Fort and Budha Budhi Pond at Kalinjar Fort.

These historically significant water bodies will undergo extensive efforts, including desilting, cleaning, ecological revival, and landscaping. The rejuvenation project will be implemented in phases, ensuring minimal disruption while prioritizing the integrity of these historical sites. Additionally, informative signages will be installed to enhance both tourism and local community engagement.

Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., remarked, “Bisleri is committed to creating a meaningful impact on society through sustainability-driven initiatives.”

“This collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India under the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0 Programme' is a testament to our dedication to both environmental stewardship and heritage conservation. Bisleri is honored to adopt and rejuvenate the historic water bodies at these heritage sites.” he added.

The collaboration seeks to revitalize the water bodies and enhance their ecological and cultural significance for future generations, blending heritage conservation with sustainable water management practices. This initiative aligns with Bisleri's commitment to environmental sustainability and heritage preservation.

Through this partnership, Bisleri aims to make a lasting impact on India's heritage sites, ensuring they remain preserved for centuries to come. This initiative also marks the company's ongoing efforts to engage in social responsibility projects that align with environmental and cultural conservation goals.

