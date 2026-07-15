Kala Ghoda’s long walk to becoming pedestrian district

MUMBAI: On Tuesday, Mumbai officially got its first pedestrian-friendly district with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurating the beautification project of the Kala Ghoda Art Avenue, giving a fresh lease of life to the heritage precinct. For a city that is becoming increasingly motorized, the development is heartening, raising hopes for more such walkable zones across the city. Yet, what truly makes Kala Ghoda’s pedestrianization initiative stand out is that it has been decades in the making, driven by sustained efforts of residents, local leaders, activists and architects working together to ensure a project of this scale sees the light of day. Mumbai, India - July 14, 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar, MLA Ashish Shelar, and Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar inaugurate Mumbai's first pedestrian-only zone and beatification project, the Kala Ghoda Art Avenue, developed by the BMC in Colaba. in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Led by the BMC as part of its master plan to transform the Ballard Pier-Colaba precinct into a walkable district, the newly inaugurated Phase One of the project, executed at the cost of ₹8 crore, involved revamping Dr VB Gandhi Marg and three other adjoining streets, namely Rutherford Marg, B Bharucha Marg and Sai Baba Mandir Marg. As part of this phase, UDAI, the firm overseeing the project, used a palette of black granite and grey basalt to pave the streets and reimagined the streetscape for alfresco dining. “Phase 2 will see the project expand to additional streets in the area and is slated to be completed within the next one year,” said Pritesh Bafna, principal architect of UDAI. It will also involve creating a public plaza and an underground multi-level parking facility.

‘Festival put Kala Ghoda on map’

Rajan Jayakar, historian and committee member of the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA), a citizen-led body that was formed in 1998 to preserve the heritage of the area, believes that the seeds for the pedestrian project were first sown by the association that launched the annual Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, which celebrated its 27th anniversary this year. In the last decade, the area has also metamorphosed from a staid business district into a luxury destination, attracting leading fashion houses, boutique stores, art galleries and restaurants. “Once it became a celebrated art and culture district that drew both local visitors as well as tourists from outside, it was but natural for local authorities to take an interest in revitalising the neighbourhood.”

KGA, he said, had been persistently petitioning the BMC to protect Kala Ghoda.

The plans finally took root a few years ago with Makarand Narwekar, present corporator of Ward 226, Colaba, putting his weight behind the project. “The footpaths, though wide, had become very congested,” he said, adding, “We started with the Gateway of India. We realigned the pavement there, and then decided to create a loop connecting the Gateway of India, Regal Cinema Junction, and Kala Ghoda. That way, tourists can walk comfortably and enjoy the architecture along that route.”

The challenge was going to be funding and convincing residents about the initiative. Narwekar said the chief minister cleared the decks for the former. “He immediately subscribed to our vision, and got the then BMC commissioner [Bhushan Gagrani] to look into it. That changed the game for us, especially when it came to getting permissions and securing funding.”

Brinda Miller, honorary chairperson of the KGA, said that the BMC also ensured that all stakeholders were kept in the loop. “A meeting was organised and they showed the entire plan to us, and also listened to some of our concerns,” said Miller.

The project did face minor hiccups. Last year, locals had raised issues about the new paving being highly uneven and unwalkable. “But fortunately, that was immediately rectified,” she added.

An ambitious expansion

Work on the second phase of the project will cost ₹8-9 crore. “The underground parking [at Kala Ghoda and Regal], which will be tendered soon, is expected to cost close to ₹200 crore. It will accommodate more than 300 cars underground and will be fully automated,” Narwekar said.

Miller, however, isn’t completely sold on the idea. “I think it’s not necessary. Building it is going to inconvenience everyone.” Narwekar said the primary idea is to reduce the presence of cars on the roads. “It will free up the surface space above, which will then function like a public square or plaza, similar to those you see in cities abroad.”

Though Europe’s plazas and streets were studied for the project, particularly Carnaby Street in London and Ashton Lane in Glasgow, Bafna of UDAI said the idea was never to imitate them. “We are creating the best version of Kala Ghoda.” The plan is to “experientially” connect Horniman Circle, Hutatma Chowk with the plazas at Kala Ghoda, Regal and Gateway of India.

Internal roads in the area, said Narwekar, will now be cordoned off for motorists on all days, except during non-working hours.

Every city on the tourist map, Narwekar added, has a space dedicated to pedestrians. “Mumbai lacked it. I’m glad the city will finally have its first pedestrian plaza. It should be the way forward. And I hope we can replicate this elsewhere as well.”