Lucknow’s busiest crossings double up as unauthorised bus, taxi stands

A police outpost stands just metres away. Traffic personnel are posted at the intersection. And yet, more than 20 private vehicles queue up daily at Polytechnic Crossing, conductors calling out destinations, passengers boarding freely, all in plain sight of the law. Private vehicles pick up passengers at Kamta Crossing in Lucknow on Tuesday, causing traffic congestion. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

An on-ground investigation by HT on Tuesday found that several key intersections across the city have turned into unauthorised transport hubs, where private vehicles ferry passengers to nearby districts without designated parking spaces or approved pickup points.

At Polytechnic Crossing, where Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses are not permitted to halt or pass, vehicles were found parked along service lanes, with conductors and drivers openly soliciting passengers headed to Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kaisarganj, Gorakhpur and other destinations.

The situation was no different at Kamta Crossing, where vehicles lined road shoulders while waiting to fill seats. The Ghantaghar area has also turned into an unauthorised bus stand over the past several months, with hundreds of passengers reportedly beginning their journeys from there daily. Residents alleged that authorities are aware of the activity but meaningful action has remained limited.

Along Ayodhya Road and Sitapur Road, several vehicles were found carrying passengers beyond their permitted seating capacity, with commuters squeezed into vans and commercial vehicles. Besides accident risk, these operations create congestion at already busy intersections, forcing passengers to board and alight mid-traffic.

Transport department officials said the unauthorised network has spread beyond traditional hubs to major road junctions, flyovers and commercial corridors, including Transport Nagar, Chinhat, Daliganj, Engineering College Bridge and Para Overbridge.

ARTO enforcement Alok Yadav said a crackdown was planned for this week but was put on hold. “The enforcement drive against such vehicles was scheduled to intensify this week. However, because of the ongoing police constable recruitment examination, a large number of candidates are relying on these vehicles for travel. We wanted to ensure that enforcement action does not disrupt their ability to reach examination centres. The drive will resume after the examination concludes,” he said.

DCP traffic Raveena Tyagi said enforcement is ongoing and broader solutions are in the works. “We will continue to support and work closely with all stakeholder agencies in their efforts to develop lasting solutions through better infrastructure and facilities, including designated parking spaces, proper bus bays, authorised pickup and drop-off points, and suitable terminal arrangements,” she said.