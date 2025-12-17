Delhi Development Authority launches housing scheme for govt employees

New Delhi Narela is a hub of DDA constructions. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday launched a special housing scheme exclusively for serving and retired government employees, offering 1,168 newly constructed flats in Narela’s Pocket 9 on a first-come-first-served basis, officials aware of the matter said. The registration of flats will start from December 19 and can be done online, officials said.

Under the scheme, titled Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, employees and pensioners of central and state governments, public sector undertakings, public sector banks, local bodies, autonomous bodies and government universities can apply for 1-3 BHK flats, configured for high-income groups, middle income groups and low-income groups.

“The 3-BHK units have a plinth area ranging from 163.76 to 183.36 square metres, including common areas and balconies. Parking facilities have also been provided, with designated parking space varying by flat category,” said a DDA spokesperson.

Under the scheme, 320 one-bedroom flats, 576 two-bedroom flats and 272 three-bedroom flats are being offered in sectors A1 to A4 in Pocket 9. The plinth area of the 1-BHK flats ranges from 61.17 to 61.65 square metres, while 2-BHK flats measure between 126.53 and 140.56 square metres.

DDA said that a 25% discount prices 1BHK units at ₹34.03-34.28 lakh, 2BHK units at ₹79.81-88.16 lakh, and 3BHK units at ₹1.15-1.27 crore.

Besides the flat cost, buyers will also be required to pay a one-time maintenance charges at the time of issue of demand letters. The one-time fee is ₹75,000, ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh, respectively, for 1-3BHK units.

Monthly maintenance charges for regular upkeep have been fixed at ₹1.50 per sq ft for 1-BHK, ₹2.00 per sq ft for 2-BHK and ₹2.50 per sq ft for 3-BHK units for one year. DDA said that GST will not be levied on maintenance charges.

“The allotment will be done strictly on an first-come-first-served basis. Both serving and retired government employees are eligible, and there is no restriction on owning property in Delhi or elsewhere. DDA has also allowed applicants to book more than one flat without any cap,” the spokesperson said.

The registration process will be carried out through DDA’s Awaas portal, with a one-time registration fee of ₹2,500. Booking amounts have been fixed at ₹50,000 for 1BHK, ₹4 lakh for 2BHK and ₹10 lakh for 3BHK flats, which will be adjusted against the sale price.

As per the schedule, the detailed scheme brochure will be available on the DDA website on December 19. Registrations will open the same day, while booking of flats will commence from January 14, 2026. The scheme will remain open till March 31, 2026. Interested applicants can also visit model flats at the Narela site, DDA officials said.