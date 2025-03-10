41 properties on KG Marg may face tax default action

As many as 41 flats, offices and establishments located on the Kasturba Gandhi Marg (KG Marg) are likely to be attached on Monday due to unpaid property taxes, officials aware of the development said. .NDMC aims to collect ₹ 1,150 crore from property tax in 2024-25. (Representative photo)

So far, notices have been issued to around 380 property owners in Lutyens’ Delhi.

A senior NDMC official, on condition of anonymity, said: “The occupiers of these properties have been issued multiple notices regarding non-payment of their dues. They were also give a month’s time to response but no response came from other side. We are planning to attach them under section 100 (1) of the NDMC Act on Monday.”

According to NDMC documents, tax pendency on these properties varies from a few lakh rupees to up to ₹3.68 crore. “These flats and units are located insideSurya Kiran, Ansal Bhawan, Amabadeep and Kailash building. Some violators have also been identified at G Block of Connaught circus. If the owners and occupiers still refuse to pay their dues, their units will be attached,” the official said.

“Multi-storey flats at KG Marg are required to be attached on account of non-payment of property tax dues on March 10...,” one of the orders seen by HT said.

Under the ongoing drive, over the past week, the tax department has attached properties in A, B, D and E blocks of Connaught Place, Khan Market and near Gole Market. In the wake of property attachments, the New Delhi Traders Association last Thursday demanded enforcement of the unit-area method of property tax calculation. Traders at Khan Market also reiterated the demand.

NDMC oversees about 15,600 properties, including approximately 1,600 government properties and around 14,000 private ones. Of these, 1,000 properties are exempt from taxation. As of mid-Feb 2024-25, ₹807 crore has been collected from 9,600 taxable properties, with the tax submission deadline for the financial year set for March 31.NDMC aims to collect ₹1,150 crore from property tax in 2024-25, compared to ₹1,030 crore collected in 2023-24, according to NDMC.

Under NDMC regulations, a 30-day show cause notice is issued to defaulters, followed by additional reminders. If there is no response or payment within the 30-day period, NDMC may take action, such as property attachment, sealing, or account attachment.

MCD follows self-assessment and unit-area methods to calculate tax whereby taxpayers conduct self-assessments. In the case of NDMC, the tax department calculates taxes based on property records and ground surveys. They are invited to review the assessment list and raise objections either online or in person. If objections are raised, a revised assessment is carried out based on the facts submitted.

NDMC has announced that they will accept tax payments on Saturday and Sunday too, except for gazetted holidays, in March. The council has designated payment collection counters: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place Cash Counter at Gole Market, Palika Bhawan Cash Counter at RK Puram, and Palika Kendra Cash Counter at Sansad Marg.