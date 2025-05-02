Donald Trump warns secondary sanctions on countries buying Iran's oil, petrochemicals

US President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that countries purchasing oil or petrochemical products from Iran will be subject to secondary sanctions and will not be allowed to do any business with America. US President Donald Trump stated that countries purchasing oil, petrochemicals from Iran would face secondary sanctions.(REUTERS)

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said, “All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW! Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions.”

He added, "They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

US-Iran nuclear deal talks delayed

Meanwhile, talks between the United States and Iran on a nuclear deal have stalled due to alleged “logistical reasons.”

Oman's government, which is mediating the talks, announced that a fresh round of talks would begin after the two countries agreed on a date.

Washington and Tehran has signalled last week that progress had been made in the negotiations, although substantial work remained to be done.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was cautiously optimistic a deal could be reached if the US avoided “unrealistic and impossible demands.”

Donald Trump has vowed that he will not allow Iran to continue its current nuclear programme and develop weapons, while Iran has insisted that their nuclear programme is peaceful.

The United States has imposed several sanctions against Iran in an attempt to get the country to change its stance however, Tehran has stated that they retained the right to enrich uranium under their programme.

US Defense secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday accused Iran of helping Yemen's Houthi's in blocking America's trade and damaging their business interests.

“We see your LETHAL support to The Houthis,” Hegseth wrote on X. “We know exactly what you are doing. You know very well what the U.S. Military is capable of — and you were warned. You will pay the CONSEQUENCE at the time and place of our choosing.”