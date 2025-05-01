Trump launches his own Drudge Report called White House Wire; targets ‘fake news’

President Donald Trump has launched his own Drudge Report-like website called White House Wire (WH.gov/wire) on Wednesday, in a massive step to counter ‘fake news’ and mainstream media. The platform is designed to promote pro-Trump news stories and sidestep publishers that are critical of the president. US President Donald Trump launched his own Drudge Report-like website(Bloomberg)

Styled just like the Drudge Report, the site features a bulletin-board layout with columns of links to articles celebrating Trump’s policies and achievements.

Headlines include "THE MOST SUCCESSFUL FIRST 100 DAYS IN PRESIDENTIAL HISTORY" (Fox News), "Border shutdown tops list of Trump's successes at 100 days" (Washington Times), and "The President's First 100 Days Is a Return to American Greatness" (Newsweek op-ed by Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall). Other links direct to Trump’s recent ABC News interview, with a ticker reading “24/7 FOURTY-SEVEN”.

The launch of White House Wire marks a bold escalation in the Trump administration’s ongoing battle with establishment media. This move follows other media-related actions, such as inviting Trump-friendly outlets and personalities to White House briefings while restricting access for mainstream organizations like the Associated Press, which faced penalties after refusing to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" the “Gulf of America.”

The site’s design draws inspiration from the Drudge Report, a conservative-leaning platform that gained fame in the 1990s for breaking the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. However, unlike Drudge, which has grown critical of Trump in recent years, White House Wire exclusively promotes pro-Trump content.

A White House official described White House Wire as a “one-stop shop” for Trump supporters. "It's a place for supporters of the president's agenda to get the real news all in one place in a shareable and readable format," they told Axios

"The website will be a one- stop shop for news and is part of the the Trump administration's effort to provide transparency and institute policies that put America first," they further added.