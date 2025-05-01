Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump launches his own Drudge Report called White House Wire; targets ‘fake news’

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 01, 2025 05:39 AM IST

President Donald Trump has launched his own Drudge Report-like website called White House Wire (WH.gov/wire) on Wednesday

President Donald Trump has launched his own Drudge Report-like website called White House Wire (WH.gov/wire) on Wednesday, in a massive step to counter ‘fake news’ and mainstream media. The platform is designed to promote pro-Trump news stories and sidestep publishers that are critical of the president.

US President Donald Trump launched his own Drudge Report-like website(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump launched his own Drudge Report-like website(Bloomberg)

Styled just like the Drudge Report, the site features a bulletin-board layout with columns of links to articles celebrating Trump’s policies and achievements.

Read More: Donald Trump on fallout from trade war: 'US kids may get 2 dolls instead of 30'

Headlines include "THE MOST SUCCESSFUL FIRST 100 DAYS IN PRESIDENTIAL HISTORY" (Fox News), "Border shutdown tops list of Trump's successes at 100 days" (Washington Times), and "The President's First 100 Days Is a Return to American Greatness" (Newsweek op-ed by Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall). Other links direct to Trump’s recent ABC News interview, with a ticker reading “24/7 FOURTY-SEVEN”.

The launch of White House Wire marks a bold escalation in the Trump administration’s ongoing battle with establishment media. This move follows other media-related actions, such as inviting Trump-friendly outlets and personalities to White House briefings while restricting access for mainstream organizations like the Associated Press, which faced penalties after refusing to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" the “Gulf of America.”

Read More: Inside US-Ukraine mineral deal: Kyiv gets massive haircut, EU boost in big blow to Russia

The site’s design draws inspiration from the Drudge Report, a conservative-leaning platform that gained fame in the 1990s for breaking the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. However, unlike Drudge, which has grown critical of Trump in recent years, White House Wire exclusively promotes pro-Trump content.

A White House official described White House Wire as a “one-stop shop” for Trump supporters. "It's a place for supporters of the president's agenda to get the real news all in one place in a shareable and readable format," they told Axios

"The website will be a one- stop shop for news and is part of the the Trump administration's effort to provide transparency and institute policies that put America first," they further added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Trump launches his own Drudge Report called White House Wire; targets ‘fake news’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On