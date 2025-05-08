Nikki Haley says ‘India had every right to retaliate’, slams Pakistan for playing the ‘victim’

Nikki Haley has backed India's decision to launch ‘Operation Sindoor’ after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The former US ambassador to the United States took to social media on Thursday to call out Pakistan for playing the “victim,” arguing that India had “every right to retaliate.” Nikki Haley says 'India had every right to retaliate' after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists(AFP)

Nikki Haley backs India: ‘Pakistan does not get to play the victim’

“Terrorists launched an attack that killed dozens of Indian citizens. India had every right to retaliate and defend itself. Pakistan does not get to play the victim. No country gets a pass for supporting terrorist activity,” Haley wrote on X. Nikki Haley's support for India comes after far-right activist Laura Loomer bluntly declared on X, “India is going to win.”

Donald Trump's response to India's retaliation after Kashmir terror attack

Following India's retaliatory attack, Donald Trump said that he hopes “it ends very quickly.” During a Tuesday press conference at the White House, the US president said, “We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly.”

What is ‘Operation Sindoor’?

As part of a retaliatory mission dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian armed forces targeted nine locations in Pakistan and PoK, aiming at terror camps linked to groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”