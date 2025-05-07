Menu Explore
'India is going to win’: Trump ally Laura Loomer's big statement on ‘Operation Sindoor’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 07, 2025 12:10 PM IST

Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes on terror bases across Pakistan and PoK. Laura Loomer, an ally of Donald Trump, declared: “India is going to win”

The Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes on nine terrorist bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, in a mission dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor.’ The strikes were carried out in retaliation for the brutal Pahalgam massacre, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. As the operation unfolded, Laura Loomer, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, took to X (formerly Twitter), declaring: “India is going to win.”

Laura Loomer, an ally of Donald Trump, declared: "India is going to win."(AP)
Laura Loomer, an ally of Donald Trump, declared: "India is going to win."(AP)

 

US Congressman Shri Thanedar Voices Support for India

India-born US Congressman Shri Thanedar also expressed his strong support for India. Condemning the Pahalgam attack, he wrote on X:“Today, India struck terrorist infrastructure following the horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism cannot be tolerated, and it cannot go unanswered.”

Thanedar further emphasized India's right to defend itself, adding, "Terrorism cannot be tolerated, and it cannot go unanswered. India has the right to defend its people, and I stand firmly with our ally in its efforts to dismantle these extremist networks.”

Urging US to stand in solidarity with India, he wrote, “The United States should always stand with our allies against terrorism. This is a time for deeper U.S.-India cooperation to confront shared threats, protect innocent lives, and defend the principles of democracy, human rights, and religious freedom.”

What is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces target nine locations in Pakistan and PoK, aiming at terrorist infrastructure linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In a statement, the Indian Defence Ministry said, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

