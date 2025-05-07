‘My son’s sacrifice didn’t go in vain’: What did families of Pahalgam terror attack victims say about Operation Sindoor?

The families of the 26 victims and survivors of the Pahalgam terror attack have come forward to express their unwavering support for Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sunil Swami stands next to a framed portrait of his son-in-law and Indian naval officer Vinay Narwal, who was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam.(AP)

They have lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their swift and decisive action, with many feeling that the operation brings the justice their loved ones truly deserved.

The families have also reiterated their faith in the government’s commitment to ensuring security and holding those responsible accountable for the tragic loss.

Tilak Rupchandani, a survivor from Nagpur, who was present during the attack, shared his gratitude, “Thanks to the Indian Army. They have taken strong action, and we are satisfied and happy with it. The terrorists had killed innocent people—we witnessed it ourselves. We had hoped the government would respond effectively, and we’re glad they did. We believe that in the future too, the Prime Minister will teach Pakistan a lesson.”

Pritam, the brother of Bharat Bhushan, another victim of the attack, told ANI, “We completely support the government’s decision, as terror outfits have been targeted. If not now, these terrorists will continue to kill more civilians in India. I believe the government conducted a detailed study before reaching this conclusion.”

Rajesh Narwal, father of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the attack, also hailed the operation.

Speaking about the airstrikes on nine terror infrastructure sites, Narwal expressed his faith in the government’s actions, saying, “When this (terror attack) happened, you came home and asked me this question: 'what do you want from the government?' and I gave you an answer that I fully trust the Indian government and it is doing its job... And today the Indian government has done that work.”

Sumathi, the mother of Manjunath Rao from Karnataka, who also lost her life in the Pahalgam attack, voiced her pride in the Indian Army’s action. “My son’s sacrifice didn’t go in vain... We were hopeful that PM Modi would take suitable action, and he did that,” she said.

In Bhavnagar, Gujarat, the nephew of Yatish Parmar, one of the victims, also expressed his pride in India’s response: “Fifteen days after the incident, the Indian Army attacked those terrorists. I take pride in the fact that the Indian Army and PM Modi did what they said.”

For the families and survivors, Operation Sindoor represents not just a military strike, but a powerful message that the government is committed to securing justice for those lost in the attack.