‘US should stand with India’: Congressman Shri Thanedar backs ‘Operation Sindoor’

India-born US Congressman Shri Thanedar has called on America to stand in solidarity with India following missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were launched in retaliation for the brutal Pahalgam massacre, which left 26 civilians dead. US Congressman Shri Thanedar released a statement on Operation Sindoor.(PTI and AP)

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Rep. Thanedar condemned the Pahalgam attack and voiced strong support for India's right to defend itself.

“Today, India struck terrorist infrastructure following the horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir,” the congressman wrote on X. “Terrorism cannot be tolerated, and it cannot go unanswered. India has the right to defend its people, and I stand firmly with our ally in its efforts to dismantle these extremist networks.”

He added, “The United States should always stand with our allies against terrorism. This is a time for deeper U.S.-India cooperation to confront shared threats, protect innocent lives, and defend the principles of democracy, human rights, and religious freedom.”

Operation Sindoor -

Early Wednesday, Indian forces conducted precision strikes at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, targeting infrastructure linked to terror groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation has been named Operation Sindoor.

In a statement, the Indian Defence Ministry said, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

Indian Lawmakers React -

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar posted on X, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Airports Shut -

As a security precaution, several airports across northern India have been shut for civilians, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Bikaner, and Hindon in Delhi NCR. Authorities have not announced when they will reopen.