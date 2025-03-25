16 years later, the Jonas Brothers are bringing the magic back with a new movie; here's the first look

Hold on to your hats, Jonas fans, because the legendary trio is back and bigger than ever! After 16 years since their iconic mockumentary series Jonas wrapped up, the Jonas Brothers are ready to grace the silver screen with a brand new movie announcement. Here's everything to know! The Jonas Brothers

Hall of Fame, new albums, and a Disney revival

The buzz all started at JONASCON, an exclusive fan event that took place on a Sunday at the American Dream in New Jersey. The event featured performances, immersive-themed activations, a museum dedicated to the Jonas Brothers’ journey, and of course, a mountain of exclusive merch. It was a day dedicated entirely to celebrating the band’s legacy — and it started off with an electrifying performance from the brothers themselves: Nick, 32, Joe, 37, and Kevin, 37.

Post-performances, there were a lot of announcements. First off, the Jonas Brothers are officially getting inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame later this year. The announcement was a heartwarming moment as the brothers were joined on stage by their proud parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise, as well as their little brother Franklin Jonas. To top it off, they were also joined by their wives, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The trio also had some things to say about their brand-new single, Love Me to Heaven which was released on March 21. The Brothers revealed that a brand-new album titled Greetings from Your Hometown is set to drop on August 8 of this year. Fans can also expect a live album to accompany the new release. Talk about music overload in the best way possible! Joe's highly anticipated solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, was originally slated for a fall release but has been rescheduled to hit the shelves in May.

Now we must ask, what’s a Jonas Brothers comeback without a little Disney magic? The brothers are heading back to their roots with an upcoming Disney+ holiday movie, A Very Jonas Christmas. Yes, you read that right. It’s going to be an absolute blast for fans who grew up with their early Disney days. While they dropped a teaser for it on social media, that’s not all — they will also be providing the voice for Disneyland’s 70th-anniversary theme song. Is there any other band that embodies the magic of Disney quite like the Jonas Brothers? We think not!

It’s safe to say that 2025 is shaping up to be the year for the Jonas Brothers. From new music to special projects, performances, and even a holiday movie, they are embracing their journey with open arms and sharing it all with their devoted fans. Whether you’re jamming out to their new single or reminiscing about their Disney days, there’s no doubt that the Jonas Brothers’ comeback is one for the books.