Donald Trump dines with Apple, Salesforce chiefs at Tokyo dinner, a look at exquisite menu

Bloomberg |
Published on: Oct 28, 2025 09:22 pm IST

Donald Trump dined with prominent business leaders to encourage Japanese investment in the US, revealing potential $490 billion in new investments.

US President Donald Trump dined with business leaders including Salesforce Inc.’s Marc Benioff, Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, and Rakuten Group Inc.’s Hiroshi Mikitani as he looks to tout Japanese investment in the US.

President Donald Trump speaks to business leaders at a dinner event in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)
President Donald Trump speaks to business leaders at a dinner event in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

“You have great companies — you’re phenomenal business people,” Trump said on , adding that the US “won’t let you down.”

OpenAI Inc. co-founder Greg Brockman, Toshiba Corp.’s Taro Shimada, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Honda Motor Co. President Toshihiro Mibe and Anduril Industries Inc. founder Palmer Luckey are also among the guests expected at the dinner at the home of US Ambassador to Japan George Glass.

The event opened with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for the second time in the day announcing a series of new potential Japanese investments in US projects.

Under a trade framework reached earlier this year, Trump lowered and capped tariffs on Japanese goods in exchange for a pledge for Japan to fund $550 billion in US projects. Lutnick said the deals announced Tuesday alone could account for around $490 billion in investment, though many of the plans are preliminary and cost figures represent the upper end of possible deals.

The effort was designed to put to rest questions about differing interpretations of the investment fund, which was a critical part of the trade deal.

A look at Trump's Japan menu

Trump has previously cast the $550 billion as money that his administration could “invest as we like” with 90% of the profits being given to the US. Japan has described the pledge as a combination of investments, loans, and loan guarantees, characterizing it as a way to back up Japanese firms’ US projects.

Attendees at the dinner enjoyed a menu that included a vegetable spring roll, salad, stuffed pasta and apple crumble tart.

Detail of the dinner menu during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and business leaders at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence on October 28, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.(Getty Images via AFP)
Detail of the dinner menu during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and business leaders at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence on October 28, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.(Getty Images via AFP)
