US cakes recall: FDA issues highest risk warning for famous ‘Tom Cruise Cake’

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued the highest risk warning, or Class I, in relation to a recall of two varieties of Bundt cake that were marketed and delivered to consumers nationwide. Doan's Bakery has voluntarily recalled its White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake, which has become a celebrity holiday staple and is said to be served to a number of high-profile friends by actor Tom Cruise.(Doan's Bakery)

A food recall that is categorized as Class I indicates that there is a plausible chance that using or being exposed to a product may result in death or major negative health effects.

According to a press release from the firm company, Doan's Bakery voluntarily recalled its White Chocolate Coconut and Carrot Bundt Cakes nationwide on October 1 due to the possibility that both cakes, purchased between June 1 and September 24, 2025, contain undeclared wheat and milk allergens.

FDA's cake recall warning

In New York and California, two retail stores with nationwide distribution offered both cakes for sale.

The existence of these undetected allergens may pose serious health hazards, including possibly life-threatening reactions, to people who are allergic to wheat and milk.

Among the nine main food allergens that need to be listed on packaging to safeguard allergy sufferers are wheat and milk. In vulnerable people, even minimal amount can lead to potentially dangerous allergic reactions.

"The FDA stated that “people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and/or milk run the risk of experiencing a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume these products.”

Doan’s Bakery recall cake popularised by Tom Cruise

Doan's Bakery has voluntarily recalled its White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake, which has become a celebrity holiday staple and is said to be served to a number of high-profile friends by actor Tom Cruise, Newsweek stated. The recall was initiated after a usual facility assessment on September 24 found that the labels for both cakes omitted the ingredients wheat and milk.

Although there have been no documented allergic reactions, illnesses, or deaths associated with eating the impacted cakes as of October 1, consumers who are allergic to wheat or milk have been advised to avoid consuming these products and to contact Goldbelly Customer Support by calling at 1-888-675-6892 or support@goldbelly.com with any questions or concerns.