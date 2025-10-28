Texas Freeze Watch issued, residents urged to take precautions: ‘Frost and freeze conditions could kill…’

Midland/Odessa National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists issued the season's first freeze watch Monday, warning thousands of people in West Texas about freezing temperatures later this week. Texas Freeze Watch: The NWS warns of potential frost and freeze conditions affecting local agriculture, with temperatures dropping to 28 degrees(NOAA)

In order to warn farmers and gardeners of the impending cold temperatures, NWS Midland meteorologist Cody Lindsey told Newsweek that weather forecasters will issue a freeze watch 36 to 48 hours before the anticipated temperature drop. After the dip, the watch will probably be elevated to a freeze warning within 24 hours.

The Midland/Odessa NWS has declared a freeze watch for parts of West Texas, alerting locals and farmers about the possibility of subfreezing temperatures from late Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Among the areas under warning are the Guadalupe Mountains, Davis Mountains, Marfa Plateau, and settlements close to the Texas-Mexico border.

Also Read: Is Melania Trump upset with White House's East Wing demolition? She ‘raised concerns about…’

Freeze conditions to disrupt daily life?

These frigid temperatures, which could be among the coldest spells of the season so far, are very crucial for the region's crops, delicate plants, and exposed infrastructure.

In addition to damaging or killing plants, frost and freeze conditions can cause disruptions to daily life for locals who are not used to such low temperatures. Communities will see a more sudden decrease in temperature because of the anticipated freeze and the above-normal warmth in many locations during the seasonal transition.

The NWS Midland/Odessa office has issued an official freeze watch, affecting a wide area from West Texas to the southeast border of New Mexico. The warning area is expected to experience subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Frost and freeze conditions to harm crops

The NWS underlined how seriously local agriculture could be affected by frost and freeze conditions.

According to the freeze watch, “Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

Residents are advised to take preventative measures, such as taking pets inside or offering them dry, warm shelter, and getting their home plumbing systems ready for the cold.